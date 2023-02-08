It’s doubtful that anyone else has had more to say about the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo than Dick Hudgins.
This year marks his 50th with the show’s Speakers Committee.
“I was a senior at Texas A&M, my first committee year with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. And so that was the 1974 rodeo and this is my 50th badge this year. So they approved me for membership in the fall of ’73,” he said.
For the last five decades Hudgins has embraced every opportunity he is given to talk about the HLSR.
“Our job was to go and present rodeo programs to Lions clubs, Rotary clubs, or any other organization that that was looking for a speaker to talk about what the rodeo was up to that year,” he said. “And so I’ve continued to do that. I’ve stayed on the Speakers Committee the entire time.”
At age 71, he said that doesn’t make him the oldest person on the committee, just the longest tenured.
Hudgins’ history with Wharton County and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo go back longer than 50 years.
“My mom is from El Campo and my dad was from Hungerford and I grew up in in Hungerford, went to grade school there, and Wharton High School, and then attended Wharton County Junior College a year before I went off to Texas A&M. And while in high school, I was very active with the FFA, which was the Future Farmers of America,” he said.
His interest in rodeo dates to 1954 when he went to the Houston rodeo for the first time at age 2.
“That was when it was still called the Houston Fat Stock Show,” he said. “And it was held in the Sam Houston Coliseum… So and I’ve attended every year since I was 2, so that would be 69 years.”
Deep roots
His Wharton County roots go way back.
“Our family has been here since 1831, so I wasn’t here then but they were thinking about me, apparently,” he joked. “My great-great-great-grandfather got a league of land through Stephen F. Austin, when it was still Mexico. And so it’s here during the revolution. And then the Hudgins side of the family came in 1839, right after the revolution, but still while it was the Republic of Texas.”
In high school Hudgins was president of the Wharton FFA as well as the area president over about 20 counties. Although Hudgins graduated from Wharton High School in 1970, that did not end his involvement in FAA.
“I worked myself up to be a state vice president in FFA. And we were having our state convention in Houston. And the rodeo was fairly small at that time. That was 1971. And so they had just started adding a few new committees. One of the new committees was the Speakers Committee at the rodeo. Because prior to that time, the only ones that were really prepared to speak about the rodeo were vice presidents and the president of the show, and there weren’t that many of them to be around,” he said.
Hudgins served as an FFA state vice president during his freshman year at Wharton County Junior College. It was during this time at the 1971 state convention in Houston that he was noticed by the late Hugh Pitts, who was an original Houston Oiler and also the first chairman of the Speakers Committee.
“He invited several of us that lived in the Houston area to join the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo that he would recommend us for membership. But we had to be 21, and I was only 19,” Hudgins recalled. “So we had to wait a couple of years, but he held true to his commitment. And when we turn 21, well, I was one of those that he had invited. And so I was a senior at Texas A&M, my first committee year with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.”
Pitts was helpful to Hudgins in another way as well. Hudgins earned his bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics from Texas A&M in 1974 and decided he wanted to get into real estate.
“Hugh Pitts, who got me into the rodeo, was my sponsoring broker to get my real estate license as well. So he’s very instrumental in my life,” he said.
Continued influence
“When I became a member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Speakers Committee in 2012, having been invited and encouraged to join by some dear friends, one of the first people they made sure to introduce me to was Dick Hudgins,” said Rachel Matthys of Wharton. “With a gentle hug and a tip of his hat, I was instantly won over by his pure charm. Dick has probably served on this committee longer than anyone. Each year of his service has been a treasure. Despite his long and rich history with the Show and multiple coveted leadership roles, Dick is probably the most humble and genuine cowboy I’ve met.
“I love being at any event at which Dick serves or attends because I know I will always get that gentle hug and tip of the hat, and I know that he brings with him to each event the same contagious positive attitude with him,” she said.
“Since 1932 the Houston livestock show and rodeo has given more than $575 million toward youth and education in Texas. I just want to be a small part in helping to support that mission,” said her husband, Troy Matthys, who has been on the Directions and Assistance Committee for 10 years and the Speakers Committee for seven years.
Talking it up
Hudgins was already a prolific speaker through FFA when Pitts took him under his wing and got him speaking to clubs and organizations about HLSR.
“Over the course of the last 50 years, I couldn’t even count how many presentations I’ve made to various groups, and the opportunities that that has opened up for me to talk about the rodeo and to meet so many interesting people along the way,” he said. “So I started out as a rank and file volunteer and, and had no leadership positions for like 12 years. And I was happy. And then I was asked to be a captain on the committee to oversee a group of speakers. And I was kind of just beside myself, because I was appreciative to have been recognized to be a captain.”
That began a chain of leadership position for Hudgins at the rodeo. After nine years he was asked to be vice chairman of the committee and three years after that he became chairman.
“I served my three years as chairman and during that time I was recommended for election to the board of directors. And so I was successful in the election, and elected a director in May of 2000,” he said.
In 2005 Hudgins was nominated and elected as a vice president of the rodeo for the 2006 season.
“That’s still a one-year election, but you understand that it’s a three-year obligation, because you’re elected each year for three years,” he said.
He served three years, which is the term limit set by the rodeo.
“After you roll out as an active sitting officer, you acquire the title of lifetime vice president. So we never really quit,” he said.
The Speakers Committee is far from being the only committee Hudgins has worked with over the years.
“In the course of three years I served as an officer over eight different rodeo committees,” he said.
In addition to the Speakers Committee, he served on the Black Heritage Committee, three Calf Scramble committees, the Houston General Go Texan Committee, Rodeo Operations Committee (which rolls out the star stage, among other things), Houston Metro go Texan, “And I had the opportunity to be the first chairman of the Armed Forces Appreciation Committee, and the First Responders Committee. And since then, they’ve joined as one committee, but in the beginning, it was two separate committees. And so that was quite an honor to especially be over,” he said.
Road warrior
Serving on those committees kept Hudgins on the road a lot.
“I was driving like 16,000 miles a year because they were scattered everywhere,” he said. “So I might make it to a Go Texan dance or fish fry, or a golf tournament, or whatever was raising money, and I was able to make probably about half of the stuff.”
He has been able to keep up such a strong commitment to the HLSR thanks in part to a supportive partner in Mike Groover. The two own Hudgins-Groover Real Estate in Wharton and Needville.
“And of course, my wife (Cheryl) has people ask her what committees she’s on … and her answer is that she’s on my committee,” he said.
Much talk, more action
In addition to countless speaking gigs, Hudgins has participated in the rodeo in numerous ways, including helping with the calf scramble and serving as master of ceremonies for the Lil’ Wranglers Rodeo for children with special needs.
“Since being elected a director, which was in 2000, so I’ve ridden in the downtown rodeo parade every year since then. And I also ride every night in the grand entry at the rodeo in NRG stadium. And best that I can count I’ve got over 300 grand entry rides under my belt,” he said.
More than rodeo and real estate
If working real estate and volunteering with the rodeo were not enough, Hudgins has found time for other interests.
“I’m a private pilot with instrument rating and I’m an advanced open water scuba diver, and I can hit the golf ball and do a lot of different stuff. And once upon once upon a time, I also taught disco dance… But I’ve converted my disco dancing to country western dancing,” he said.
“I maintain my membership in the in the Wharton Rotary Club; past president of the Wharton Rotary Club. And while I lived here I attended the First Baptist Church of Wharton and was a deacon in the church… I sat on city council from 1982 through 1986 and then after that I was up for two years as chairman of the planning commission,” he said.
Out of all those things, Hudgins said he likes that people associate him with the rodeo.
“I’m proud that now when people greet me locally, the first thing they think of is the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. And that tells me that I’m doing my job,” he said.
