The Boling FFA Chapter has been busy this summer attending various leadership camps and conferences and capped the summer off with a trip to the 94th annual Texas FFA Convention held in Fort Worth from July 11-15.
This year’s convention theme was “Amplify” and it encouraged students to amplify their opportunities in the FFA and capitalize on their pathway to success. Ten members represented the Boling FFA Chapter at business sessions and other team building activities to set goals for the 2022-2023 school year. Two highlights of the week were listening to the State FFA Officer’s retiring addresses, FFA Fun Night, and bonding as a chapter at TopGolf Fort Worth and at a Texas Rangers baseball game.
Elise Sharp competed the State Speaking Development Events contest in the Ag Policy category. The prelim rounds were held Monday, July 11, where she won State Champion Ag Policy speaker. The following day, July 12, she competed in the state finals including the top two speakers for each category. Twelve speakers advanced and Sharp place sixth.
Chloe Schoeneberg competed at the Texas FFA Rodeo held at Cowtown Coliseum on Monday, July 11. She was a Texas FFA Rodeo Breakaway participant, winning the first go, and was just a few spots out of making the short go.
This year, the Boling FFA Chapter had eight individuals receive their Lone Star FFA Degree. The Lone Star Degree is the highest degree in the state of Texas that an FFA member can earn. Payton Calk, Mark Chokie, Franklin Gavranovic, Karli Joyce, Victoria Kalmus, Madison Malone, Gracie Page and Elise Sharp received their Lone Star degrees at the Lone Star Degree Ceremony.
One of the Service Projects offered during the State FFA Convention by the Texas FFA Association was collecting school supplies for the community of Arlington. Chapters were encouraged to bring supplies to “stock the trailer” at the Texas FFA Convention. Boling FFA members collected their items prior to the convention and donated them to the cause while in Fort Worth.
