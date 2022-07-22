The Boling FFA Chapter has been busy this summer attending various leadership camps and conferences and capped the summer off with a trip to the 94th annual Texas FFA Convention held in Fort Worth from July 11-15.

This year’s convention theme was “Amplify” and it encouraged students to amplify their opportunities in the FFA and capitalize on their pathway to success. Ten members represented the Boling FFA Chapter at business sessions and other team building activities to set goals for the 2022-2023 school year. Two highlights of the week were listening to the State FFA Officer’s retiring addresses, FFA Fun Night, and bonding as a chapter at TopGolf Fort Worth and at a Texas Rangers baseball game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.