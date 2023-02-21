While the weather was a little chilly, kilt-wearing athletes took part in the South East Texas Celtic Association’s (SETXCA) Winter Warm Up Games in Wharton County at the former El Campo Middle School this past weekend.
Duane Schroedter of El Campo, originally from Skidmore, hosted and judged competition events, such as weight-over bar, sheaf throw, weight for distance, stone throw, and caber toss.
“I’ve been a part of the SETXCA, which is out of Beaumont, and I’ve participated in the Houston Highland Games Association events as an athlete. I’m very proud to bring the games to El Campo this year,” Schroedter said.
Schroedter attended and competed in the games solo for years until his son, Nathan, fell in love with them and joined him in competition.
Some athletes arrived in kilts, some dressed in their tartan just before the games started. Jeramy and Kristen Rumley of Mico, just west of San Antonio, arrived in kilts, ready to play.
“We love coming to the games, this is our first event of the season,” Kristen said.
“The community is great. We love the camaraderie, the people. The whole community supports each other and we’ve made lots of friends,” Jeramy added.
Dave McClanahan of San Antonio said he’s turning 60 soon and is looking forward to competing in that age bracket.
“I recently competed in New Mexico; the Albuquerque area puts on some great events,” McClanahan said.
“The games attract people of all ages, but the older crowd really shows up for these events, McClanahan added.
Many participants arrived early to set up their spaces and to lend a hand preparing the field for competition.
Boxes for the stone and weight tossers were marked out in similar fashion to a shot-put thrower’s box and tall poles and bars were set up for tossing sheafs and weights over them.
Family and friends showed up to support the games, though few El Campoans turned out for the event.
Shortly after 9 a.m., Dewayne Gentzel, an Army veteran in a kilt that bore an American flag motif, called “circle up.” Participants gathered in a circle for a moment of prayer and shared a traditional drink to help keep them warm.
Games got underway with age groups competing in different events simultaneously. Men headed over to the stone throw and weight-over-distance competition while men and women in the masters group – age 40 and older – competed at the sheaf toss (sheafs of hay wrapped in burlap).
“Sheaf tossing harks back to the time when farmers would toss hay bales up into the barn rafters for storage using pitchforks,” said Chris Loop Sr.
Some athletes used two-tined forks, others used one with three tines.
Loop was at the sheaf toss while his son, Chris Loop Jr., was throwing stones.
Rumley readied for the sheaf competition wearing a sports shield on her calf, akin to a soccer player.
“I wear this because I punched the pitchfork right through both of my calves in November,” Rumley said.
She said the puncture didn’t hit muscle or bone, but it did make her a little cautious when tossing the sheaf.
“I still continued the event and placed fourth because I wanted to beat my personal record, but it did shake me up a little,” Rumley said.
Safety precautions were taken at the games, but it still looks dangerous when men and women are throwing 10- and 16-pound sheafs, 42-pound steel weights and 18- to 22-pound hammers over their heads or out into the field. Many of the officiants of the contest needed to be quick on their feet to avoid being hit by flying weaponry.
The hammers used in the hammer toss don’t resemble an actual hammer – not even Thor’s hammer. However, they are ball-shaped weights at the end of a 3- to 4-foot pole. A bit of history shared was that the Celts used such hammers, not to attack men, but to disable their horses. This was the one event where spectators were required to remain behind a chain-link fence.
The competitions in various classes and age groups went on until about noon when everyone took a break for lunch. A food truck provided hamburgers and fries as folks got ready for the caber toss.
Cabers are large, tapered wooden poles of about 16-20 feet in length, weighing about 90-100 pounds. The caber is held at the tapered end with the wider, heavier end held straight up against his or her chest. The object of the toss is to move forward a step or two and toss it end over end in a straight line. The straightest toss is declared the winner, with the distance tossed not considered.
