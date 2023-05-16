Mother’s Day celebrations are so full of hearts and flowers and sentimental ideas that sometimes people forget that not every mother receives that kind of love.

I’m thinking in particular of mothers who have had disappointments in their lives, where their child seems to have failed to fulfill the destiny that their mom had hoped for them. Actually, the first mother to suffer such disappointment – indeed, the first mother that the world knows of – was Adam’s wife, Eve.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.