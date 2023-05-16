Mother’s Day celebrations are so full of hearts and flowers and sentimental ideas that sometimes people forget that not every mother receives that kind of love.
I’m thinking in particular of mothers who have had disappointments in their lives, where their child seems to have failed to fulfill the destiny that their mom had hoped for them. Actually, the first mother to suffer such disappointment – indeed, the first mother that the world knows of – was Adam’s wife, Eve.
Her first two children, Cane and Abel, had a rift that caused one to commit the first murder in history. Cain slew Abel because Abel’s sacrifice to God was better than the sacrifice he himself gave. But, God through his goodness, granted her other children, including a son named Seth, who became an ancestor of the Lord Jesus Christ.
Genesis 4:25: “And Adam knew his wife again; and she bare a son, and called his name Seth: For God, said she, hath appointed me another seed instead of Abel, whom Cain slew.”
Further along in history, another set of brothers gave their parents grief. That pair was Jacob and Esau, the children of Isaac and Rebecca. Even in the days before Christ, parents were known to play favorites. Isaac’s favorite was Esau, the outdoorsy man, while Rebecca preferred Jacob, the son with the milder manner. She probably never had a clue that God could and would redeem their family situation by causing Jacob to prosper financially and physically. Yet, God knew what he was doing and he did it to accomplish his will.
Genesis 27:41-43: “And Esau hated Jacob because of the blessing wherewith his father blessed him: and Esau said in his heart, The days of mourning for my father are at hand; then will I slay my brother Jacob. And these words of Esau her elder son were told to Rebekah: and she sent and called Jacob her younger son, and said unto him, Behold, thy brother Esau, as touching thee, doth comfort himself, purposing to kill thee. Now therefore, my son, obey my voice; and arise, flee thou to Laban my brother to Haran.”
While we’re thinking about Rebecca, consider what her mother went through when Rebecca left with Eliezer, Abraham’s servant, so that she could become the wife of Jacob. That was the last time she saw her daughter on earth and she never saw the grandchildren that came from Rebecca and Isaac. But even in this, God showed himself in charge.
Genesis 24:59-60: “And they sent away Rebekah their sister, and her nurse, and Abraham’s servant, and his men. And they blessed Rebekah, and said unto her, Thou art our sister, be thou the mother of thousands of millions, and let thy seed possess the gate of those which hate them.”
I can imagine the pain Manoah’s wife felt when Samson, their son, asked them to get a Philistine woman to be his wife. He was a judge in Israel, after all – what good could possibly come out of such an ungodly relationship? But God used Samson to wipe out thousands of Philistines who chose to aggravate God’s people.
Judges 14:3: “Then his father and his mother said unto him, Is there never a woman among the daughters of thy brethren, or among all my people, that thou goest to take a wife of the uncircumcised Philistines? And Samson said unto his father, Get her for me; for she pleaseth me well.”
Naomi was the mother-in-law of Ruth, who is known as the great-grandmother of King David. Naomi, however, was an unlikely candidate to be an example for an ideal mother because both of her sons had died and she believed herself to be barren even though she had two daughters-in-law. Because she urged her daughter-in-law Ruth to seek out Boaz, Naomi ended up having a family after all, when Ruth married Boaz and gave birth to Obed. Naomi got to be his loving grandma and Obed grew up to be the father of Jesse, thereby becoming the grandfather of David.
Ruth 4:17: “And the women her neighbors gave it a name, saying, There is a son born to Naomi; and they called his name Obed: he is the father of Jesse, the father of David.”
Mary’s mother Anne was the grandmother of Jesus. Imagine the shame that she and her husband went through when their teenage daughter Mary became pregnant while she was not married. I can’t help but believe she spent many a sleepless night wondering where she and her husband had gone wrong. But the unorthodox situation was part of his plan. Anne became the grandmother of the Christ.
Although these examples are from biblical accounts, it’s easy to see God’s hand at work in our lives today.
A mother has chosen to give a child up for adoption, and lives for years wondering how that child has fared. Then, seemingly out of the blue, the birth mother and child make contact and the mom realizes she made the best choice for the life of her child.
Another mother was encouraged to have an abortion, but chose life despite the odds. The child grew up to become a football star and gives glory to God for the things he has done.
A child elopes to marry a man of questionable background and the mother’s heart breaks because she sees the kind of life that her child is destined to live. All that mother can do is pray and put the situation in God’s hands and hope for the best. I am that child and I thank God for his intervention in my life. It is amazing to me how he can take a mess and make something beautiful out of it.
Romans 8:28: “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”
Just because something hasn’t gone like we had hoped for doesn’t mean that’s the end of the story. Remember that God has the last word and you can trust him.
