WCJC cowboy captures national championship

Third time was the charm for Wharton County Junior College cowboy Logan Moore at the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper, Wyoming.
Moore, teamed up with Southwest Texas Junior College’s Slade Wood, won the national championship in Team Roping. The pair placed first in round one with a time of 4.8 seconds and fourth in the second round, finishing in 5.2 seconds. A round-three finish of 6.3 seconds was good for eighth in the heat, while the team placed second in the short round with a time of 6.5 seconds.
The combined time of 22.8 seconds was the best mark at the competition by more than six seconds.
The triumph was the third time Moore qualified for the CNFR. During his time with the Pioneers, Moore earned the Southern Region championship, won two Reserve Region championships and was ranked in the national top 10 twice.
WCJC rodeo coach Sean Amestoy said Moore possesses many of the traits a coach covets.
“Logan is a very good person; humble, honest and hardworking,” Amestoy said in a release. “I am honored to have had him compete for and represent us.”
Earlier in the season, Moore and Wood combined their efforts at the NIRA Southern Regional, taking top prize at four of the 10 regional rodeos on the circuit.
Moore, a Pleasanton native, grew up ranching and working with cattle. The cowboy said he has participated in enough rodeos to have developed a passion for the sport.
“I’ve always wanted to rodeo,” Moore said. “When I was growing up, that’s all I would want to do. I’d rope anything and everything that walked.”
Moore’s brother Mason also competed on the rodeo team during his time at WCJC. Moore said competing with the Pioneers’ rodeo team provided him with great opportunities as he furthers his education.
“WCJC helped me in my rodeo career by giving me the opportunity to join a college and rodeo in the southern region,” Moore said. “WCJC has also helped me with my education by providing me with good classes and teachers and helping me work towards my degree.”
Moore has completed classes at WCJC and will continue to rodeo next season at Texas A&M-Commerce, where he transferred. He said his goals are to return to the CNFR next season and be named the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rookie of the Year in hopes to make it to the National Finals Rodeo.
He credits his friends, family and faith with helping him turn his childhood dreams into reality.
