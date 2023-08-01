WCJC cowboy captures national championship

Wharton County Junior College cowboy Logan Moore, pictured above, claimed the national championship at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming in June.

 Contributed photo

Third time was the charm for Wharton County Junior College cowboy Logan Moore at the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) in Casper, Wyoming.

Moore, teamed up with Southwest Texas Junior College’s Slade Wood, won the national championship in Team Roping. The pair placed first in round one with a time of 4.8 seconds and fourth in the second round, finishing in 5.2 seconds. A round-three finish of 6.3 seconds was good for eighth in the heat, while the team placed second in the short round with a time of 6.5 seconds.

