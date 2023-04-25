Wharton names students of the month

Wharton ISD named its students of the month for April and honored them at the April 20 meeting of the WISD Board of Trustees. They are:
Wharton High School
Caydence Jackson is an honor student at Wharton High School. She is also a member of Caney Creek 4-H and a Wharton FFA ag participant. She is an active member of student counsel and the Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee. She is a very dedicated student leader and Wharton High School is proud to have her on our campus.
Wharton Junior High School
Kory Hernandez is respectful, helpful, and kind. He is always giving effort in all he does. He is a team-player and always has a great attitude.
Wharton Elementary School
Evan Zermeno is a hard-working student who is very respectful to his teachers and peers. He makes sure that all his work is complete at the appropriate times and helps students in need when they need more help with what is going on in class. He is a perfect example of what a PAX leader should be for the fifth Grade.
Sivells Elementary School
Kindergartener Isabella Fabela Esparza is an amazing person in every way. She is selfless and caring and loves helping those around her. Isabella is always smiling and gives her very best. She is a PAX leader.
