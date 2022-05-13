The Houston Brass Band will perform at the Horton Foote Theatre on the Wharton County Junior College campus at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22.
Admission is free. This will be the 11th year the band has performed at WCJC. The 10-consecutive year performance string was broken in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, so this will be the 11th performance over a 13-year period.
Local people playing in the band are:
Jeffrey Blair (cornet), Bill Holt (bass), Johnathan Cox (euphonium), and Caleb Korenek (cornet).
Planned repertoire:
Grand March from Aida
Side by Side (featuring Mike Wertz on cornet)
Diversions on Calon Lan. Guest soloist Ryan Rongone on trombone
Adagio for Strings (featured in the movie “Platoon.”)
Symphonic Suite from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”
Intermission
Ukrainian National Anthem
I Dreamed a Dream from “Les Miserables”
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Lost Chord
Reunion and Finale from “Gettysburg.”
