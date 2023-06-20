Exactly 100 years to the day, the Knights of Columbus Council 2490 celebrated their anniversary on June 17 at the KC Hall. Just one accomplishment among many for the council as only 44 out of 747 councils in Texas have achieved that level of longevity.
The local council has approximately 420 members with 17 living members who count more than 60 years of service among them. Council 2490 has had seven families receive the State Family of the Year award, with one of the families becoming third in the Nation.
Knights of Columbus Council 2490 was formed in El Campo, Texas June 17, 1923 with Brother T.C. O’Brient serving as the first Grand Knight. Founded with the primary focus on charity, which continues today, the council met at the St. Philip Parish Hall.
In 1941, the Council collected old Catholic papers and magazines to be given to the soldiers stationed at Camp Hulen in Palacios, Texas. In April of 1942, the Council purchased a $1,000 savings bond. They also donated $25 to the El Campo USO Club.
Council 2490 received the Honor Roll Certificate for 1943-1944 for completing programs set up by the Supreme KC Council. They held a picnic in October of 1944. It netted $1,026.45 whereby the Council bought another $1,000.00 savings bond.
An Action Council was formed in 1944. Also in 1944, this council began sponsoring the first walking blood bank in El Campo. Most blood transfusions at that time were person to person in the old Nightengale Hospital. The blood bank was active in the 1960s and was the primary source of blood donations in El Campo during this time. An index card file system was maintained on all potential KC blood donors regarding type and dates of blood donations. Blood types and the absence of malaria were the prime concerns. HIV and hepatitis virus were not an issue at that time. This Council continues to host quarterly blood drives.
A review of the old minutes shows an amazing number of members present at some of the regular meetings; examples are: June 12, 1946 - 150 members present; July 10, 1946 - approximately 200 members present. At times from 1945-1947 there were approximately 50-200 members present.
Council 2490 and its members have received the Star Council Award several times over the past 100 years. The Star Council is the highest state award that a council receives by earning a total of 16 program credits in these four programs: Spiritual Reflection Program, Consecration to the Holy Family, Helping Hands and Novena for Life.
At the 2007 state convention, Gene Netardus was awarded the state Fraternity Award for 55 consecutive years of service on the First Degree Exemplification Team. At the 2014 state convention Kevin Kresta was named top recruiter for the Victoria Diocese for the third quarter and Council 2490 was recognized for recruitment of new members for the Victoria Diocese.
Greg Witcher received the state Fraternal Award for his time and years devoted to the Knights of Columbus. At the state convention, the Michael Bolcik family was recognized as State Family of the Year and District Deputy John Hrncir and Diocesan Deputy Alvin Kulcak were recognized for their efforts during the year.
Council 2490 has been recipient of the Columbian Award which is given to a council that conducts and reports at least four major involvement programs in each of the sections: Community Programs, Faith Program, Family Programs, and Life Programs.
Families honored through the years are:
2002 - Roy Smaistrla Family (also then received third in the Nation)
2003 - Calvin Pfeil Family
2006 - John Corbett Family
2010 - Phil Dornak Family
2014 - Michael Bolcik Family
2016 - Deacon Jarrel Nohavitza Family
2020 - Lynn Cox Family
Council 2490 holds fundraisers throughout the year to support their projects, continues to upgrade and renovate the hall and supports the many charities through donations they provide. One of the main recipients of charitable donations over the years has been St. Philip’s Catholic Church and St. Philip’s Catholic School. The council provides scholarships annually to graduating seniors, they prepare meals for ACTS retreats, priest appreciation dinners and St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church Confirmations. They have also cooked for Teacher Appreciation, St. Philip School Supply Fund, the annual St. Philip’s/KC Ash Wednesday Fish Fry and have assisted with St. Philip’s Picnic. Donations were also made to the State wheelchair fund, Manna Meals, the St. Philip’s Read-a-Thon and the Wharton County Youth Fair Special Friends.
The Council hosts an annual Spring Picnic and have hosted Bar-B-Que Cookoffs. In January, 2022, the Knights added a sanctioned Corn-Hole Tournament. They have, for many years, assisted with Hospice Bar-B-QueCookoff.
In past years, monthly and annual projects consisted of the annual picnic, Polka Fests, barbecues, fish fries, cook-offs, sponsoring of Tarok Tournaments, serving many plates to-go and sponsoring a Golf Tournament for over 12 years. They have also sponsored a glee club, a Squires Circle, baseball teams, softball teams and a KC bowling league. They have sponsored Boy Scout Troup #531 and Cup Scout Pack #29 for many years.
The council has donated $10,000 to the new El Campo Hospital for the furnishing of two rooms, pledged $15,000 to the Diocese of Victoria to establish a KC Council 2490 Bishop Burse Fund and pledged $12,000 to St. Philip’s Church for the renovation and the addition of a chapel.
The council supported the KC Texas State Deaf Fund and have supported seminarians through their work and donations. They participate in Life Chain Sunday, shared in the cost of the monument honoring the Unborn that is placed at the St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church and help sponsor Youth to World Youth Day. This council continues to host regular blood drives that have supported the Gulf Cost Regional Blood Center for many years.
Brother Knights assist at Mass as Deacons, Eucharistic Ministers, choir members and usher/greeters at services. They assist in the RCIA program and teach CCE.
All of the knights and their families are involved in the community in many of the various service organizations. Several brother Knights have achieved the honor of El Campo Citizen of the Year.
The council adheres to the Knights of Columbus’ main principles of Charity, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism and strives to honor Faith, Family, Community and Life. A Catholic Brotherhood Changing the World.
The information presented here and in the pamphlet that was presented at the event was compiled and written by Daniel Marek and Eugene Netardus for the 80th Anniversary Celebration with additions by John Hrncir and Linda Bolcik for this 100 year anniversary celebration.
