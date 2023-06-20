Exactly 100 years to the day, the Knights of Columbus Council 2490 celebrated their anniversary on June 17 at the KC Hall. Just one accomplishment among many for the council as only 44 out of 747 councils in Texas have achieved that level of longevity.

The local council has approximately 420 members with 17 living members who count more than 60 years of service among them.  Council 2490 has had seven families receive the State Family of the Year award, with one of the families becoming third in the Nation.

