The following area students received degrees during the 2022 spring semester at Sam Houston State University:
Boling: Kodi James, Bachelor of Fine Arts, theatre.
East Bernard: Melissa Fajkus, Bachelor of Science in nursing, Magna Cum Laude; Jared Fuechec, Bachelor of Science, agricultural engineering tech; Mackensi Muzik, Bachelor of Science, animal science, Magna Cum Laude; Amanda Rincon - Morales, Bachelor of Science, cybersecurity, Summa Cum Laude.
Wharton: Cooper Hawk, Bachelor of Music, Magna Cum Laude.
