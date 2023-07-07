Wharton County consists of 690,560 acres, mostly prairie except along Colorado River. The soil along the Colorado River floodlands is considered some of the most fertile in Texas, perfect for plantations.
As the war ends in 1865, so does that era, bringing changes. By the 1880s and the end of Reconstruction, landowners are looking for new ways to utilize their holdings. No fences are in place, making the open prairies ripe for grazing cattle from 1865-1900.
Wharton County provides all the right elements for raising semi-tropical cattle versus putting money into British breeds or continuing with Longhorns as a money “crop” for ranchers. Zebus thrive in hot and high humidity conditions, can digest native grasses and scrubby forage, live 50 percent longer and their calves double their weight in half the time as British breeds.
Beginning in 1881, Wharton County became crisscrossed with numerous rail lines aiding in the importation and exportation of cattle, helping to ultimately eliminate the trail drives which reduced market value.
Barbed wire was patented November 1874 and brought to San Antonio in 1877. One salesman touted the wire to be “light as air, stronger than whiskey, and cheap as dirt.” His demonstration had 50 longhorns in a pen with barbed wire. A rider rushed in on a horse swinging a flaming torch. The stampeding cattle broke fence posts but the wire held.
The first recorded purchase of barbed wire in the state was to a man in the audience who bought 10 reels.
The open range cattle kingdoms were now being fenced and only the smartest, or luckiest, of cattlemen were able to evade financial ruin as free range to grass is lost.
During 1880s and 1890s, most immigrants who came to the United States were farmers who began putting up barbed wire fences. This began range wars between cattlemen and farmers with each wanting to produce a steady income.
Eventually ranchers began using barbed wire to keep their livestock in and other livestock out. On land once considered free range, some ranchers, including those in Wharton County, putting up signs “Trespassers will be shot.” One Wharton County ranch kept such signs through the early 1950s.
After The War Between The States, the race is on to upgrade cattle to get the best price at market. In 1871, Miffin Kenedy purchased 120 Zebu/Durham cross. In 1874, Kenedy and Richard King bought 15 Zebu.
In 1878, John N Keeran and Shanghai Pierce purchased four bulls and one cow that survived the Indianola hurricane.
When JA McFaddin and his son Al bought the Zebu bull Prince at the 1904 Exposition in Missouri for $1,000, his ranch joined the trend toward beefier cattle.
These Gulf Coast ranchers are considered the foundation of how Zebu changed the cattle industry. Shanghai had his eye on the prize, but his death on Christmas 1900 put the plan into motion, led by his nephew Abel Pierce Borden and others.
In 1906, Borden traveled to India to hand-select Zebu for export. TM O’Connor of Victoria did not make the trip, but contributed funds to purchase 51 Zebu - 46 bulls, one heifer and two calves made it.
O’Conner, who at age 17 had served as a member of the 1836 Texas army at San Jacinto, was by then the largest landowner in the state with more than 500,000 acres and a cattle owner with more than 100,000 head.
The Pierce Ranch was a close contender with 250,000 acres and thousands of cattle being sent to market every year.
That 1906 purchase represented four Zebu bloodlines – Gir, Guzerate, Nellore and Krishna Valley. They were shipped to New York, a trip that took eight months. After arrival, a few tested positive for Surra disease at a quarantine station and 18 were slaughtered.
The four Hindu men who accompanied the Zebu fell prostrate on the ground in grief. They conducted religious ceremonies to pacify their gods. Then, the dead cattle were covered with slacked lime and pure sulphuric acid to kill Surra, a wasting disease spread by biting flies.
Keeping the remainder of the herd alive took President Theodore Roosevelt, Secretary of Agriculture James Wilson, Texas Senator JW Baily, New York and Texas attorneys, the Republican National Committee, and others. The decision was made to keep the remainder in a new barn built on Simonson’s Island in quarantine with periodic testing for one year. The $10,000 in expenses were paid by the Pierce Estate alonf with the importation cost $100,000. This is considered the cornerstone to establishing the American Gray Brahman as a distinct Texas breed registry.
The remainder of the Pierce/O’Conner herd was divided in New York with each ranch taking 16 animals. Borden claimed one bull from the Pierce Estate. An O’Conner ranch representative knew more about cattle than Borden and that ranch got the better choices.
In 1911, the Pierce Ranch purchased four cows with calves and one heifer from O’Conner’s herd which were mated to the superior Zebu bull.
Following the 1906 incident, the United States closed all importation from India until 1946. Animals from Brazil, however, were able to get entry into the country in 1924 through Mexico.
The JD Hudgins Ranch and WS Jacobs Ranch were the principal buyers of 90 bulls. JW Sartwelle bought the rest including the bull that would sire Manso, the bull which would become the father to the Hudgins ranch herd.
In 1925, another 120 bulls and 18 females made the trip from Brazil into Texas. More followed through 1938 and then in 1946; mostly through Mexico to Texas, although some went to Cuba and Louisiana.
Importations were needed for ranchers to get greater variety of breeding stock. These efforts, time and money to improve beefiness of Texas cattle set the stage for the American Brahman Breeders Association and certification of a new breed.
The next 50 years created more changes in how a good beefy bull/cow should look, produce and sell. The Santa Gertrudis, Braford, Brangus, Simbah, Beefmaster and Brahmousin breeds were created using American Brahman crossbreeding.
Other Texas ranches and other Gulf Coast states contributed to the development of these new breeds, but the Gulf Coast region of Texas can claim credit for most of the new breeds and Wharton County Brahman breeders are considered the ranches that provided the genetic cornerstone for the new breeds with Texas roots.
Coming in Part 4: the Pierce and Hudgins ranches. JD Hudgins, Inc. and its five family divisions will have the greatest number of registered American Gray Brahman sales in the world recorded by ABBA. The Pierce Estate diversifies with a division between the Runnels and Armour families. John and Mary Runnels receive most of the Matagorda County ranch property, Laurance and Margot Armour Jr. get property in Wharton County.
Following the division, Pierce Ranch in Wharton County interests lessen in the development of registered Brahmans to focus on commercial market.
