Wharton County Junior College students were recently recognized for their classroom achievement at the 2022 Academic Recognition Ceremony, held at the Pioneer Student Center on the Wharton campus.
Instructors and administrators presented students with departmental awards for outstanding achievement in seven fields of study: Allied Health, Communication and Fine Arts, Life Sciences, Math and Physical Sciences, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Technology and Business, and Vocational Sciences.
Students receiving departmental awards included:
Outstanding Student in Associate Degree Nursing – David Dick III of Needville
Outstanding Student in LVN-ADN Associate Degree in Nursing – Megan McGill of Richmond
Outstanding Student in Dental Hygiene – Hannah Merecka of Boling
Outstanding Student in Health Information Technology – Mackenzie Dornak of Needville
Outstanding Student in Human Services – Ashley Dawson of Richmond
Outstanding Student in Licensed Vocational Nursing – Maria Jasso of Sealy
Outstanding Student in Physical Therapist Assistant – Lanae Tucker of Palacios
Outstanding Student in Radiologic Technology – Zakia Osmani of Sugar Land
R.L. Cowser Jr. Award for Excellence in English – Aaron Saenz of Houston
Outstanding Student in English – Jensenia Oviedo of Rosenberg
Outstanding Student in Humanities – Nicholas Newton of Richmond
Outstanding Student in Foreign Language – Adam Guehria of Sugar Land
Outstanding Student in Speech – Camryn Jansky of El Campo
Outstanding Student in Art – Omar Aguilar of El Campo
Outstanding Student in Band – Elizabeth Jeffery of Garwood
Outstanding Student in Music – Sara Gonzales of Wharton
Outstanding Student in Choir – Jazmine Harris of Bay City
Outstanding Student in Drama – Wil Harborth of Wharton
Outstanding Student in Agriculture – Katherine Howard of Salisbury, Md.
Outstanding Student in Biology – Michael Miller of Bay City
Outstanding Student in Geology – Nidya Contreras of Wharton
Outstanding Student in Kinesiology – Alfiya Prasala of Sugar Land
Outstanding Student in Chemistry – Hayley Garcia of Wharton
Outstanding Student in Mathematics – Syed Quadri of Sugar Land
Outstanding Student in Engineering – Jose Murillo of Houston
Outstanding Student in Physics – Rahila Syeda of Sugar Land
Outstanding Student in Economics – Billy Halton of Houston
Outstanding Student in History and Geography – Brooke Collins of Richmond
Outstanding Student in Psychology – Teagin Ortiz of Richmond
Outstanding Student in Accounting – Sakina Ali of Sugar Land
Outstanding Student in Business Administration – Dora Garza of Rosenberg
Outstanding Student in Business Office Technology – Priscilla Castillo of Boling
Outstanding Student in Administrative Assistant – Ana Lopez of Needville
Outstanding Student in Digital Media – Sakura Ybarra of Sugar Land
Outstanding Student in Network Administration – Yoshimi Penaloza of Richmond
Outstanding Student in Network Support Technician – Patrick Flarity of Richmond
Outstanding Student in Simulation and Game Development – Randall Johnson of Rosenberg
Outstanding Student in Early Childhood Development – Madison Spacek of Boling
Outstanding Student in Electronics Engineering Technology – Candace Mann of Louise
Outstanding Student in Engineering Design – Brandon Fryers of Sugar Land
Outstanding Student in Paralegal Studies – Jose Mendoza of Sugar Land
Outstanding Student in Automotive Technology – Shawn Voulgaris of Wharton
Outstanding Student in Emergency Medical Technology – Justin Sickle of Richmond
Outstanding Student in Process Technology – Sixto Lule of Markham.
