Wharton County Junior College’s baseball and volleyball programs will host summer camps this June to help area youth sharpen up their skills.
The Pioneers Volleyball Camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon June 19-21 at the Gene Bahnsen Gymnasium on the Wharton campus. The camp is open to students in fourth through seventh grades. The camp will provide participants with various aspects of the game, including setting, digging, hitting, passing and serving. Cost is $75 for pre-registration (before June 15) and $80 for walk-ups. A T-shirt is included in the fee. WCJC Volleyball Coach Brianna Janecka and WCJC volleyball players will host the camp.
