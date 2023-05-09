Wharton Independent School District recently named its May students of the month. They are:
Wharton High School
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 3:45 am
Grace Simper is a UIL Academic regional qualifier and honor student. She is involved in many campus clubs which include WIT and National Honor Society. She is also a member of the Superintendent Student Advisory Committee. Grace gives 100% to everything she does on campus. We are glad to have a student like Grace here at Wharton High School.
Wharton Junior High School
Andrew Galvan gives 100% in all he does. He is always a positive and enthusiastic voice here on campus. He advocates for other students and volunteers around campus daily. He is always on time and prepared for the day.
Wharton Elementary School
Kaileigh Mendoza is very bright, kind, and always has a smile on her face. She is a great leader and always respectful to her teachers and peers. She is the definition of a PAX leader.
Sivells Elementary School
Rylee Williams is always punctual and is a great student all around. She loves to participate in group discussions. When others need assistance, she is quick to volunteer to help. She always offers to be a classroom helper of some type. She is a joy to teach and have in the classroom. Her bubbly personality and laughter keeps us smiling throughout the day.
