Wharton cowgirl brings home big money, multiple world championships

Treylyn Hancock of Wharton and her horse Slick won numerous awards in shows over the summer.

 Submitted photo

Treylyn Hancock of Wharton had a highly successful summer with her equine partner, Slyd My Way “Slick.”

Hancock and Slick won the All Around Ranch Horse Youth Title at the 2022 American Paint Horse Association World Championship Show in Fort Worth. The pair won a total of five Youth World Championships in Ranch Conformation, Ranch Riding, Ranch Trail, Ranch Rail Pleasure and Ranch Cutting. They won a Reserve Youth World Championship in Ranch Reining. In total, they won six Gist Trophy Buckles and a saddle commemorating the All Around Youth win and additional $3,000 in scholarships. Additionally, Hancock and Slick won the Non Pro Limited Working Cowhorse Championship bringing home a Gist trophy buckle and a check for $1,400.

