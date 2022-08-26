Wharton cowgirl brings home big money, multiple world championships

Treylyn Hancock of Wharton had a highly successful summer with her equine partner, Slyd My Way “Slick.”
Hancock and Slick won the All Around Ranch Horse Youth Title at the 2022 American Paint Horse Association World Championship Show in Fort Worth. The pair won a total of five Youth World Championships in Ranch Conformation, Ranch Riding, Ranch Trail, Ranch Rail Pleasure and Ranch Cutting. They won a Reserve Youth World Championship in Ranch Reining. In total, they won six Gist Trophy Buckles and a saddle commemorating the All Around Youth win and additional $3,000 in scholarships. Additionally, Hancock and Slick won the Non Pro Limited Working Cowhorse Championship bringing home a Gist trophy buckle and a check for $1,400.
Hancock and Slick weren’t finished with their winning ways at the APHA World Show. They competed in the Non-Pro Triple Crown Ranch Horse Challenge. Hancock was one of three youths competing in the challenge against seasoned adult competitors. Hancock piloted Slick to being named champion in the Ranch Riding Challenge and champion in the Ranch Trail Challenge. They also won reserve champion in the Ranch Rail Pleasure Challenge. The team brought home two custom trophy saddles, two custom belt buckles, two trophies and checks totaling $12,682 for the event.
The first week in August they headed to Oklahoma City for the American Quarter Horse Association Youth World Show. They qualified to compete in Ranch Riding, Ranch Trail and Youth Working Cowhorse Boxing. Hancock and Slick came home with third place finishes in Ranch Riding and Youth Working Cowhorse Boxing. They were awarded two Bronze AQHA Globes and checks totaling over $1,000.
Hancock is the daughter of Trey and Michelle Hancock of Wharton. She is the granddaughter of Forrest and Julia Lewis of Wharton and Lillian Hancock of East Bernard. She trains with Tom Neel of Millsap. Her next big events are the National Reined Cowhorse Snaffle Bit Futurity and the Stock Horse of Texas World Show and Derby.
