Pilot Club prepping for chili supper

For the 40th year in a row, the Pilot Club of Wharton will serve chili on Jan. 25 to raise funds for an array of club projects including scholarships and services for veterans, seniors, youths, and adults with traumatic brain injury.
The 40th Annual Chili Supper will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Holy Family Life Center, 2011 Briar Lane, dine-in or drive-through.
Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased from club members, Radio Shack, or at the door. Drawing tickets are $5 each or a five-ticket booklet for $20. Sponsorships also are being sought.
The Wharton Pilots will cook up 360 pounds of meat and 100 pounds each of rice and beans for individual plates also including homemade dessert, coffee and tea.
Charted in 1975, the Pilot Club of Wharton is a voluntary, nonprofit organization comprised of business and professional leaders. The club’s projects include the well-known “Brain Minders,” a puppet show demonstrating how youngers, ages pre-K to fourth grade, protect their heads from injury.
Another program supports camps for caregivers, families and adults survivors of traumatic brain injury. The camps are in Burton and Pittsburg, Texas, as well Red River, New Mexico.
Krista Spano has been volunteering at the camps for 14 years.
“Sometimes we give physical support to perform activities and sometimes we just listen, but we always smile and laugh,” Spano said. “Sometimes, I have to remind myself it’s not for me, it’s for the survivors.”
Spano is a past Wharton club president and will be the 2023-24 Texas District Governor.
Jan Ondrias, also a past club president and past Texas District Governor, also volunteers at the camps. Ondrias and Spano chair the chili supper. Lauri Rachunek is club president.
Spano’s husband, Bo Kucera, joins her at the camps. Also attending are members of the Wharton Anchor Club, the high school component of Pilot. The Wharton High School Anchor Club has about 45-60 members and participate at a number of local projects including the Wharton Lions Club Movie Night.
The Wharton Pilot Club’s other projects include the Veterans Day Program at the Wharton County Veterans Memorial. Wharton Pilot also supports SHARE and Patriot and Heroes Outdoors, as well as sponsor blankets for children, gifts for the home-bound, and the Wharton County Junior College Senior Citizen Christmas Lunch.
The newest project is “Touch a Truck,” co-sponsored with the Wharton Police Department, on Saturday, March 4, at Riverfront Park.
