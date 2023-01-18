Pilot Club prepping for chili supper

Bob Zahradnik stirs a pan of chili with Jody Kalinowski looking on at last year’s Pilot Club of Wharton Chili Supper.

 Submitted photo

For the 40th year in a row, the Pilot Club of Wharton will serve chili on Jan. 25 to raise funds for an array of club projects including scholarships and services for veterans, seniors, youths, and adults with traumatic brain injury.

The 40th Annual Chili Supper will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Holy Family Life Center, 2011 Briar Lane, dine-in or drive-through.

