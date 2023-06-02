This is the 32nd year for the Czech Kolache Klobase Festival scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at Riverside Hall in East Bernard.
The event brings people together to enjoy music, food, and to celebrate ethnic heritage and culture.
Beginning at 10:30 a.m. and continuing until 8 p.m., this year’s festival again features a lineup of entertainers – Ennis Czech Boys, Czech & Then Some, Dujka Brothers, Red Ravens and Al Sulak’s Country Sounds.
The three-band concert at 4:30 p.m. inside the hall will feature Czech & Then Some, Dujka Brothers, and Red Ravens.
A kolache eating contest sponsored by the KJT State Office is scheduled for 2 p.m. in the pavilion.
Festival admission is $10 per person. Children 12 and under are admitted free.
The admission fee covers all entertainment and music provided by bands and entertainers in the hall and outdoor pavilion. Parking is free and there are plenty of handicapped parking spaces.
Massive water fans will cool the pavilion to provide a more comfortable setting for dancers and spectators.
Arts and crafts booths will be located both inside and outside the hall. Crafts and goods of every kind will be available for sale and there will be a silent auction.
Visitors can shop for all types of hand-crafted items, jewelry, and clothing. They can win something sweet in the cake walk, buy drawing tickets to win prizes. including handmade quilts.
A plate lunch will be available for purchase featuring sausage, barbecue chicken, sauerkraut and other trimmings.
The sausage and chicken will be prepared onsite the morning of the festival by society members assuring a fresh-cooked meal. Serving begins at 11 a.m.
Drive-thru plates-to-go will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Of course, there will be hundreds of kolaches for sale throughout the day. Hamburgers and sausage sandwiches will be available for purchase in the afternoon.
The festival committee welcomes and encourages the wearing of Czech costumes to add a festive atmosphere and to further promote the preservation and celebration of ethnic heritage.
The Po.L.K. of A. are also urged to attend in their “red and whites” and to join in the spirit of fun and appreciation of the happy sounds of polka and waltz music.
A flag tribute is scheduled at 3 p.m. and will recognize attending armed services veterans. This will be followed by a grand march featuring the Czech and festive costumes on parade.
For information about game or arts and crafts booths, call 979-531-9747 or srdujka@gmail.com. For general information or band schedules, call 979-533-1902 or 979-232-0265.
Visit the festival website at www.kkfest.com for more information.
KJT Society No. 40, the festival sponsor, is a nonprofit organization and has been in existence in East Bernard since 1905. The society participates in a program of charitable works including scholarships, social welfare, and civic support.
