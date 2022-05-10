Books Beginning at Birth is a new statewide program offering Texas families with children from birth through age 4 free access to print and digital books to promote reading at home.
Studies show that reading together is vital in fostering healthy brain development in children. Families are encouraged to apply to receive books in the mail. The Books Beginning at Birth website (www.b3tx.org) is filled with free tips, videos, and other literacy resources to support families in developing strong reading habits.
Reading together is also helps develop bonds with babies. Language develops in a baby’s brain as soon as they are born. Digital books are also available for kids along with recommended activities and more for families.
Books Beginning at Birth is presented by BookSpring and The Texas Association for Education of Young Children. Both organizations hope to bridge the equity barriers to school readiness for all Texas children.
