The year 1982 will be remembered for the appearance of “E.T., the Extraterrestrial,” the birth of the first son of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, unprecedented snowfalls across the United States, and the opening of the St. Thomas’ Thrift Shop in Wharton.
In 1981, the Rev. Ted Heers, rector of St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church, called upon his parish to be more visible in the local community. Though St. Thomas’ Day School had been providing educational opportunities for local children since the 1960s, Heers felt the need to do more.
Willie Harrison offered his building, the former Alamo Lumber Company at 400 W. Milam St., for the church’s use. Beginning in the spring of 1982 and staffed by parishioners and non-parishioners, the thrift shop flourished downtown for more than 25 years, until the need for a larger space with more parking prompted a search for another location.
When the former supermarket at 530 E. Milam St. was listed for sale in 2009, the church purchased the property. Parishioners and local volunteers continued to manage and run the thrift shop in the new location. Nowadays, church volunteers, AARP part-timers, and community service workers keep the shelves and racks stocked and the display elements updated. Every individual plays a role in the shop’s success, and there is always work to be done.
Guided by Christ’s charge to imitate him by helping and serving others, the thrift shop staff acknowledges that the facility’s success would not have been possible without the support of Whartonians. All proceeds from sales go back into the community.
The public is invited to visit the thrift shop on Saturday, Dec. 3, during normal business hours (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) for refreshments and shopping. Current and former thrift shop workers will be recognized at a special 10:30 a.m. service at St. Thomas’ on Dec. 4. For more information, call 979-532-8023.
