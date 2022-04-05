Fiesta time: WCJC band presents Spanish music

Fast-tempo Spanish tunes are on the menu for the Wharton County Junior College band’s upcoming concert, “Fiesta.”
The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Horton Foote Theatre in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus. The event is free and open to the public.
Selections will include traditional Spanish marches and high-tempo pieces like those that would be heard at a Cinco de Mayo celebration. WCJC Band Director Joe Waldrop said the band students have done a good job of keeping pace with the challenging rhythms.
“Most of these songs are set at a fast tempo,” he said. “Now that the students have gotten into the rhythm, they sometimes try to push the speed a little faster.”
Waldrop expects a high-energy, exciting performance.
“This should be an enjoyable concert and we would love to see the public come out and celebrate this exciting style of music,” he said.
