Holy Family Catholic Church sends youths to conference

Holy Family Catholic Church took nine high school students to the Lone Star Steubenville Youth Conference in Irving on June 24-26.
Students listened to famous Catholic speakers Jimmy Mitchell, Emily, Wilson, Mari Pablo, and Bob Lesnefsky. The Most Reverend Bishop Joseph Espaillat from the New York diocese, the youngest Catholic bishop in the United States, celebrated Mass and danced to Christian rap music with the 3,500 students in attendance.
Andrew Laubacher (aka ALOB) led the music ministry for the event that included talks about living fearlessly for the Lord, adoration of the blessed sacrament, Mass, reconciliation, comedy, and dancing. By the end of the conference, almost 90% of the teens attending had gone to confession. The students in grades 9-12 who attended from Holy Family this year plan to go back next year. Support for their trip came from the Wharton community, including Knights of Columbus No. 3262, Catholic Daughters of America Court Our Lady Queen of the Clergy No. 1990, Walmart, HEB, Wharton Funeral Home, Sonic, Frito Lay, and parishioners of Holy Family through a hamburger fundraiser on June 9.
