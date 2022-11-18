Certificates and scholarships were handed out to citizens of Wharton and surrounding areas at Edwards Ministerial Association (EMA) luncheon on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Wharton Civic Center.
EMA awarded Wharton High School students Hannah Spinks and Austin Johnson scholarships.
Certificates of recognition were awarded to Wharton ISD reading intervention support staff Kimberly Williams and WISD math teacher Fritz Zarate.
A lifetime achievement certificate was presented to retired Boling High School principal and coach Ray Beall and Texas Southern University professor Dr. Charline T. Evans. Also awarded for lifetime achievement is Area Supervisor Donald L. Reed of the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Life Center Hall manager at Holy Family Catholic Church Anton Peter received a leadership certificate of recognition, as did pastor Hariette Jones.
Former Wharton City Councilmember Alfred Bryant received recognition for community service.
Other recipients of recognition certificates came from far and wide, including: Living Legend of the Year awarded to Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook; Black Cowboy Museum founder Larry Callies awarded Texan of the Year; U.S. Army Medal of Honor and Purple Heart Medal recipient Clarence E. Sasser, Humanitarian of the Year.
EMA is grateful for the more than 200 community members that came out to show support and enjoy a lunch catered by Hinzes Barbecue. Wharton Anchor Club students worked to support the event and retired educator and graduate of Wharton High School Linda Bell Cade decorated the venue in a ‘Go Western’ theme.
Music was provided by Everett Hughes and his group Spirit, Truth and Praise.
EMA’s plans for 2023 include an inclusive Wharton community fair to be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church at 2011 Briar Lane.
