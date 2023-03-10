Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Bay Area Council on Drugs and Alcohol are hosting a Walk Across Texas Event in Wharton with the kickoff event on April 22 at 9 a.m. at Mayfield Park (across from Creative Care Day Care).
It is free to join. The goal of Walk Across Texas is to get Texans up a moving. The goal is to create a team of up to eight people and try to walk enough miles to cross Texas in eight weeks.
