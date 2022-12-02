The Texas FFA Association recently announced the election of past state officer Ryan Williamson of El Campo as a 2022-23 National FFA Officer.

National officers dedicate one year of service in local, state, national and international capacities. Williamson will represent the Western Region as vice president, facilitating leadership workshops for FFA members, representing student membership during meetings with the National FFA Board of Directors and delivering motivational speeches as an advocate for FFA on a global scale. 

