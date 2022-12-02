The Texas FFA Association recently announced the election of past state officer Ryan Williamson of El Campo as a 2022-23 National FFA Officer.
National officers dedicate one year of service in local, state, national and international capacities. Williamson will represent the Western Region as vice president, facilitating leadership workshops for FFA members, representing student membership during meetings with the National FFA Board of Directors and delivering motivational speeches as an advocate for FFA on a global scale.
“Our goal in FFA is to grow the next generation of leaders who are ready to make an impact, and we are incredibly proud to have Ryan represent El Campo and the Texas FFA as a national leader,” said Jennifer Jackson, Texas FFA Association executive director. “We’re excited to see what he will accomplish during this next year of commitment and service.”
Williamson grew up in El Campo, a row crop farming community where his grandfather is an agricultural mechanic. He developed the same passion for agriculture as his grandfather, which led Williamson to raise rabbits and chickens in his backyard. Williamson joined the El Campo FFA as a freshman in high school and earned four FFA awards and placed in the top 10 of six FFA state contests. He has considerable officer and leadership experience serving as 2020-2021 Texas FFA State vice president, El Campo FFA chapter officer for three years and a 2019 Ford Leadership Scholar. Williamson is currently a junior at Texas A&M University where he is studying in the business honors program. Upon graduation, he hopes to work in international agricultural policy.
“When starting my FFA career, I couldn’t have imagined how much this organization would help me become the person I am today,” Williamson said. “Through FFA’s mission, teachings from trusted advisors and support from my fellow members, I’ve been given the opportunity to truly make an impact on Texas and now other FFA students across the nation. I’m humbled to represent Texas and the Western Region as vice president and hopefully inspire other FFA members like myself to achieve their potential and become servant leaders and powerful advocates.”
Each state FFA association is eligible to submit one individual member annually, resulting in 35 members up for national office positions at the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo. Williamson, along with his peers, completed an arduous selection process, which included a series of evaluated interviews, speeches and workshops with a nominating committee. National officer candidates must be active FFA members, retain active membership through their term of office, and hold the American FFA Degree at the time of election, the highest degree achievable in the FFA.
The next class of National FFA Officers will be elected at the 96th National FFA Convention and Expo in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.