Monterey Square Business Association held its first Farmers Jam Fest on Saturday, May 14.
There were 17 vendors, including the food trucks. Several drawings were held for the Savvy Shopper contest. Donated items and gift certificates from the participating merchants were given away in 18 drawing.
The Plaza Theatre was also open to serve their concessions during the event and to supply restrooms.
“In all we had a nice crowd that shopped, ate, listened to the live music, participated in the contests and seemed to really enjoy themselves in the springtime weather,” said coordinator Margaret Montgomery-Kostka.
Live music was supplied by “Cisco Nonother.” Jams/jellies, baked goods, canned goods, and crafts were judged in contests. The judges were Carl King, Linda King, Ron Sanders, and Sandy Sanders.
Event sponsors were Wharton Ford dealership, Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture, Roberson Air Conditioning, The First State Bank of Louise, and Haley Hobbs with H243 Studio.
“We look forward to repeating this festival next year but maybe a bit earlier in the year,” Montgomery-Kostka said.
The Monterey Square Business Association will host the Monterey Square Wine and Arts Fair on Oct. 8 on the square.
Contest winners
Baked Goods
First: Jackie Frazer
Second: Kim Ashbrook
Third: Cecily Mendez and Jamie Feyen
Crafts
First: Mike Feyen
Second: Mike Feyen
Jelly/Jams
First: Cotton Patch Pepper Jelly
Second: Cotton Patch Pepper Jelly
Third: Kim Ashbrook
Canned Goods
First: Kimberley Hull.
