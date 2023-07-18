On the 75th anniversary of the founding of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton, the congregation celebrated mass with Bishop Brendan John Cahill, third bishop of the Diocese of Victoria in Texas.

Mariachi players heralded the arrival of the bishop on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. as churchgoers filled the pews. Fr. Antonio Perez welcomed the bishop to Wharton and assisted his holiness in celebrating mass while the mariachi players performed the music usually heard on a church organ.

