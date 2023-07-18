On the 75th anniversary of the founding of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Wharton, the congregation celebrated mass with Bishop Brendan John Cahill, third bishop of the Diocese of Victoria in Texas.
Mariachi players heralded the arrival of the bishop on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. as churchgoers filled the pews. Fr. Antonio Perez welcomed the bishop to Wharton and assisted his holiness in celebrating mass while the mariachi players performed the music usually heard on a church organ.
Bishop Cahill greeted the crowd and began his dialogue in Spanish, reciting everything in English right after. The pontiff spoke of the 75-year history of the church and related his journey to Wharton with the journey of parishioners and their faith in God and the church. The bishop took a moment to recognize sisters of the Missionary Catechists of the Heart of Jesus and Mary for traveling all the way from Victoria to celebrate the mass with him.
Lector Valeria Arellano welcomed the congregation and read a passage from the Bible before Fr. Perez began mass.
The solemn service ended with many parishioners taking the opportunity to memorialize the event with photos and videos on their phones as the pontiff left the church and Mariachi Loco serenaded his exit. Outside, Bishop Cahill shook hands and said goodbye to the congregation.
