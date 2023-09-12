Sunshine and a slight breeze greeted the visitors to the KC Hall on Sunday for the Knights of Columbus No. 3262 Annual Bazaar.
The chicken and sides were ready in advance of the crowd of drivers circling the back lot of the KC Hall. Bob Zahradnik, Randall Jetelina and Jimmy Zissa kept the sausage boiling.
“I get here early and I drop the match to start the sausage by 8:30 a.m.,” Zahradnik said.
The men worked the pots of linked sausage using new mop handles.
“There are other ways of doing this, but I’ve been doing this over 30 years and I’ll stick with the mop handle,” Zahradnik said.
After Bob checked the state of the sausage, Jetelina and Zissa wrangled them with the mop handles and brought them to Larry Bubela and Frank Miculka at the cutting table.
By 11 a.m., many more vehicles circled the property and a few people took seats inside where U-Pick-It, 50/50 raffle tickets and desserts were sold.
“Not only do we do this here every year, we’ll be doing twice as much for Hungerford come first Sunday in October,” Zahradnik said.
