Wharton High School’s athletic director works hard to build up great athletes by focusing on helping them build character and integrity – on the field, inside the classroom and in the real world outside of the classroom.
“The best role models are the ones you see every day,” Alvin Dotson II said.
Growing up in Missouri City and graduating from Willow Ridge High School in 1995, Dotson has always been passionate about sports.
Hired as the athletic director and head football coach a year ago, his passion is for something greater – character building.
“I speak to students about building character and responsibility for their actions. Whether I’m talking to the whole team or a single student, I talk to them about their character,” Dotson said.
Dotson takes pride knowing he shaped the lives of some of his former students who have gone on to achieve professional sports careers.
Ross Blacklock, defensive end for the Minnesota Vikings, graduated from Elkins High School in 2016 – the same school Dotson was honored as Teacher of the Year.
Another of Dotson’s students, Tobenna Okeke, was born in Nigeria and raised in Houston. Okeke attended Elkins High School and played football and attended Fresno State College. He went on to play professionally for the Tennessee Titans in the NFL and the Dallas Renegades in the XFL.
Dotson said he’s glad that his former students have gone on to greater glory, but said he’s really honored to be able to hire five of his former students as teachers and coaches.
“I take that very seriously. One of my coaches moved from Nacogdoches to teach here in Wharton,” Dotson said.
Miles Banks, a student of Dotson’s, coaches at Wharton Junior High School.
“I love coaching football, but I am not just a coach,” Dotson said.
Dotson teaches students about building character every day, not just in the classroom or in the field house.
“I tell my students to be their best MVP. Not just in the class, not just on the field, but everywhere,” Dotson said.
For Dotson, mentoring isn’t just a session or a classroom activity. Every interaction with a student is an opportunity to mentor them.
“I teach them respect – respect for authority, respect for teammates and respect for themselves,” Dotson said.
Besides foothball, Dotson has coached girls softball, track, and strength and conditioning. To him, it doesn’t matter the sport, what matters is the students.
“For me it’s about caring about the student. I tell them, not everyone is going pro,” Dotson said.
But quite a few of Dotson’s former students have gone pro. Jaylon Finner, current defensive analyst for the Buffalo Bills, visited Dotson’s athletes for a talk and brought with him four or five NFL players.
“It means a lot to me when students I have mentored come back to give back,” Dotson said.
Dotson keeps giving and going above and beyond the classroom or the locker room. Dotson visits his students homes and talks with parents about their students athletic career, academic career and their personal lives. He says he creates fellowship with his students and their families and talks to them on a regular basis.
“Many families have never had an athletic director visit them in their homes, and it means a lot to them and to me,” Dotson said.
Dotson said the hardest thing for him is knowing there are students he can’t reach.
“Some may not want to hear what I have to say, and some definitely don’t want to hear it, but I think I get through to most of them,” Dotson said.
An important lesson Dotson shares with his students is the story of college basketball player and 1986 NBA draft pick Len Bias.
Bias played for the University of Maryland and was named first-team All-American there. Two days after being chosen by the Boston Celtics, second overall pick in the 1986 draft, Bias died from cardiac arrhythmia induced by a cocaine overdose. In 2021, Bias was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame.
“We talk about this in character ed. And I teach them, one mistake, just one, can’t always be forgiven.”
For Dotson, every day is an opportunity for character education. Not just once a week, not once a month, but every day he talks about character development.
“My father was my first coach, and I talk to him every day,” Dotson said.
Dotson’s father, Alvin Dotson Sr., was an all-American track star at Prairie View A&M.
“My dad always harped on me representing his last name,” Dotson said, adding “He’d say, are you representing our name?”
When Dotson’s not in the classroom or on the field, he enjoys spending time hunting.
“Deer hunting. It was another thing my dad and I shared,” Dotson said.
Dotson tells the story of a hunting trip where he shot a six-point axis deer – at the bottom of a steep hill.
“I like to hunt exotics, you can hunt them all year and they make great sausage. I shot this axis and had to get a wheel barrow to haul it up the hill.”
Dotson admitted that he also likes taking some time to read in the deer blind. But he says he can occasionally hear his father’s voice saying, “Don’t be reading when that deer is out there.”
Dotson has been married for 20 years and lives in Wharton with his wife Alanna and their three daughters, Aneyssa, 28, Ala, 19 and Amaya, 18.
“Kids learn from authentic people, and strive to be authentic with all of them,” Dotson said.
