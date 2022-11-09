Wreaths Across America ceremonies scheduled

The 2022 National Wreaths Across America ceremonies will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at more than 2,500 locations across the United States, at sea and abroad. In our area, ceremonies will be held:
· In East Bernard at 11 a.m. Wreaths will be laid at Holy Cross and Methodist cemeteries.
· In Hungerford at noon. Wreaths will be laid at St. John’s Cemetery, and at 4 p.m. Mass at St. John’s Church will be said for veterans.
· In Wharton at 1 p.m. Ceremony at Wharton County Courthouse.
These are among 2,500 locations participating in the annual event during which green wreaths with red bows are placed on the graves of veterans. The mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom. The annual program began at Arlington National Cemetery and has grown throughout the years.
Locally, the Wharton High School JROTC and the American Legion participate in the wreath-laying ceremony in Hungerford, and the Girl Scouts participate in the Wharton ceremony.
The wreath-laying event is made possible by volunteers who organize local ceremonies, raise funds to sponsor wreaths, and participate in the events. The cost is paid by individual wreath sponsors, corporate donors, and volunteer truckers.
Donations of $15 per wreath are being accepted through Nov. 16. For Hungerford, contact Dorothy Viktorin at 979-532-2146. For Wharton, contact Sarah Hudgins at 281-433-3357. For East Bernard, contact First United Methodist Church at 979-335-6298. To learn more, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.
