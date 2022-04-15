Cousins hold special reunion in Wharton

Things were a lot different in Wharton County back in 1935 when my father’s parents, James and Albina (Zapalach) Vasek, had children.
Decent healthcare for a poor farming family wasn’t readily available so when Grandma had complications during my dad’s birth, nothing was there to save her life, nor that of his twin brother, Raymond. My dad, Richard, survived but it left Daddy Jim, as I would later come to know him, in need of a wife and someone to help him raise his 5-year-old daughter, Mary Ann, and the newborn baby.
During that same decade, Louis and Annie (Muniza) Ondrias were a happy couple with two children, Louise and Edward. Sadly, Louis passed away from pneumonia, leaving Annie with the toddlers running underfoot as she tried to figure out how to survive without the support of her husband. That’s when fate stepped in.
Without the Internet and newfound ways people find love, Daddy Jim and Annie found each other. Together they forged a family that we call our own personal Brady Bunch. Daddy Jim and Grandma Vasek worked to merge these two groups of young ones who were, from oldest to youngest, Mary Ann, Edward, Louise, and Richard. They all soon welcomed two more siblings, Dorothy (Dottie) and Jim who were born from the union of the two surviving parents. They all easily blended and became a close-knit batch.
Unfortunately, as we all know, time marches on and decades later my dad and mom, along with Aunts Mary Ann and Louise, Uncle Eddie and the majority of our aunts and uncles that we gained through marriages have all passed away. We are so extremely fortunate to still have our very spry and spirited Aunt Dottie and her brother, Uncle Jimmy, who now resides in Wharton in an assisted living facility.
Because we’ve lost so many of our loved ones, you can only imagine the excitement that my seven female cousins and I felt when, in late January, Aunt Dottie called to suggest an all-girl family reunion in Texas to celebrate Uncle Jimmy’s 79th birthday.
We formed a group text that we dubbed “Team Texas” and our plans came together quickly. Two months later we met at the Pratka Ranch outside of Wharton which is owned by Uncle Jimmy’s daughter’s parents-in-law, Mark and Kay Pratka.
Uncle Jimmy’s daughter Christy is our youngest female cousin and the welcome that we felt from her and her husband Brent’s family was amazing. When we met up again it was like we’d never been apart. The laughter started immediately and the memories of gathering on Daddy Jim and Grandma Vasek’s farm flooded in.
The stories and good times rolled as the weekend quickly moved along. It was a gorgeous afternoon when we loaded up to visit Uncle Jimmy. Seeing him warmed all of our hearts as much as the sun warmed the air. Just like in the old days, he was quick with a smile and fast with a joke. How especially wonderful it was to see him and Aunt Dottie together again.
We deeply thank our Aunt Dottie (Vasek) Craige from Naples, Florida, for her tremendous heart and great suggestion of gathering together. She is an inspiration to all of us and we love her dearly. We also thank Uncle Jimmy Vasek for sharing his good looks, laughter and memories during that beautiful afternoon in the gazebo. He will always be our cowboy.
Mark and Kay Pratka provided us with an incredible setting on their ranch that’s nestled on the Colorado River and we are forever grateful to them. Their hospitality was bar none. To Brent and Christy Pratka, your good humor and willingness to help fulfill our every whim was amazing. We thank you so much for everything.
My cousins who all lend their thanks are, from oldest to youngest: Edward’s daughter, Rhonda (Ondrias) Nordin, El Campo; Richard’s daughter, Donna (Vasek) Stephenson, St. Louis, Missouri; Mary Ann’s daughter, Vicki (Rydell) Godsted, Round Rock; Richard’s daughter, Carole (Vasek) Groux, Annapolis, Maryland; Dottie’s daughter, Janie (Craige) Butler, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; and Edward’s daughter, Janet (Ondrias) Willis, Houston.
Great thanks again to our youngest female cousin Christy (Vasek) Pratka from El Campo for helping to coordinate the time of our lives.
