The Comfort Wood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the Constitution Week Luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Constitution Week is designated for the week of Sept. 17-23 each year. The luncheon was held in Wharton at the Wharton County Historical Museum. The theme of this year’s luncheon was “Bernardo de Galvez, Hero of the Revolutionary War.” Sarah Hudgins, regent, welcomed guests, including State Rep. Phil Stephenson and his wife, Sue; Sharon Schulze, owner of the Technology Museum; Domingo Montalvo; Merle Hudgins; and Linda Byrd and her husband.
Chips and dips were served while all toured the museum.
Hazel Foltyn led the pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags. Nancy Kacal led the American Creed and the Preamble to the Constitution, and Susan Davenport led the Daughters Pledge. Sarah Hudgins welcomed all DAR members from the Mary Rolph Marsh Chapter of Bay City, the Asa Underwood Chapter of West Columbia, the Fort Velasco Chapter from Lake Jackson, and the Fort Bend Chapter from Fort Bend County.
All were greeted by table decorations of serapes, colorful flowers, Spanish dancer figurines and all things Spanish. Grace was led by Teri Mund. A lunch was served of chicken and beef fajitas with all the trimmings, tiramisu cake along with tea catered by Ben’s Chuck Wagon.
Foltyn told the story of a chapter member Barbara Burris’s patriot. The patriot was of Spanish Texas and his service was gathering cattle from around San Antonio and delivering to Bernardo de Galvez to feed the American troops. His name was Antonio Gil Y Barbo, who was also the founder of Nacogdoches. Sarah Hudgins presented Burris with a Certificate of Award. Merle Hudgins gave the program on the many ways Bernardo de Galvez helped save the American Revolution. She said she learned so much and it was so interesting that she ordered the book “Bernardo de Galvez, Hero of the American Revolution.” Merle Hudgins gave the book to Burris.
Stephenson spoke at length on the Constitution and his respect for the document which has served the country for 235 years.
The benediction was said by Mund.
In closing members went to the bell in the main room to celebrate 235 years of the United States Constitution.
