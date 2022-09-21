The Comfort Wood Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the Constitution Week Luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Constitution Week is designated for the week of Sept. 17-23 each year. The luncheon was held in Wharton at the Wharton County Historical Museum. The theme of this year’s luncheon was “Bernardo de Galvez, Hero of the Revolutionary War.” Sarah Hudgins, regent, welcomed guests, including State Rep. Phil Stephenson and his wife, Sue; Sharon Schulze, owner of the Technology Museum; Domingo Montalvo; Merle Hudgins; and Linda Byrd and her husband.

