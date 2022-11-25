Monterey Square was crowded with people and lights on Tuesday night for the 42nd annual Holiday Parade in Wharton.

When the courthouse clock struck 7 p.m., all the trees, the gazebo and the courthouse roof were lit and marchers began their trek down Milam Street.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.