Monterey Square was crowded with people and lights on Tuesday night for the 42nd annual Holiday Parade in Wharton.
When the courthouse clock struck 7 p.m., all the trees, the gazebo and the courthouse roof were lit and marchers began their trek down Milam Street.
The smell of barbecue and funnel cakes lent to the festive atmosphere and children of all ages were playing on the closed off streets and the courthouse lawn.
The Hutton family of El Campo were there with Michael and his wife, Kayla, their children Mabel, Forest, and Noelle.
“We love coming to the parade, we try to make it every year,” Michael Hutton said.
A vendor selling lighted toys and gadgets was very popular, and Summer Luera brought her children Kenny and Mariah Lynn to pick out an item.
“We come here every year, since the very first parade. We wouldn’t miss it,” Luera said.
More than 50 parade floats passed before the judges stand in front of the Plaza Theatre, stopping to perform songs, dances, and cheers from the high school and junior high schools of Wharton County.
The winners were announced following the parade and Roberson Air took first place for its lighted vehicle. In the marching/equestrian category the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto took first place. The first place winner for Commercial Float was Everde Growers, and the first place non-commercial float winner was the Wharton County Youth Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.