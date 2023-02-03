Born in Houston and raised in Wharton, classically trained pianist Robert Frier creates music he hopes will connect with new audiences.
Just released in September of 2022, “Retrospect,” is his latest album of 11 songs that defy placing his music in any one, specific genre.
“I don’t like to classify my music with one style or genre, but it has to be put into some category or subcategory on streaming services,” Frier said.
Services like Apple Music and Spotify have placed his music in R&B, alternative, soul, and neo-soul subcategories to help people find his music.
A multi-instrumentalist, Frier works in his private, home studio in Wharton with close friends and collaborators he allows into his inner circle. Frier has been making music for more than 20 years, first learning the piano while sitting beside his mother as she played for the family in his childhood home.
Frier attended Wharton High School and sang in choir, but he did not play in the band or marching band while there.
“I am classically trained, with two degrees in music from Prairie View A&M University, but I learned the basics from my mother,” Frier said.
His degrees are in classical performance and voice. Beside playing piano, Frier also plays drums, bass, and guitar and has also dabbled with other instruments over his career.
“I played piano with the Houston Symphony Orchestra, as well as other venues in and around Houston. The piano is a root instrument. All of the other instruments I play extend from the piano,” Frier said.
Frier has played Carnegie Hall – twice.
“I performed solo at Carnegie Hall, but, at the time I don’t think I was really aware of what a big deal that was,” Frier said.
Frier doesn’t practice anymore like he did in college. Working on his degrees he would spend 9-10 hours per day practicing and then perform for a grade in seminars at school. His music production takes up his time and he’s happy not to be practicing that hard.
“After college, I stopped playing anything for almost a year,” Frier said.
“You practice constantly and you’re constantly judged. You can’t mess up when you’re playing classical pieces of music,” Frier added.
Frier says that his experience with the symphony showed him just how competitive being a professional musician can be.
“Everyone is trying to be in that number-one seat. There is always someone that wants your spot,” Frier said.
Now, with his music streaming worldwide, Frier gathers with close friends in his studio to make music, rather than just practice it.
“My music has reached a place where it pays for itself,” Frier said, adding that being in the studio with collaborators takes up his time now.
The album “Retrospect” took roughly three years to produce and record.
“This last album took time because I played all of the instruments, and there may have been many versions of one song before I knew which version I wanted to put on the album,” Frier said.
Frier’s collaborations take time because he and his friends listen to the music many times over weeks or months before they are sure it’s something they want to release. Typically, the music is worked on, then listened to for a while, then reworked if needed, all before adding the lyrics. Then the lyrics take even more time.
“Collaboration in the studio may trigger something we worked on months ago, and we may rework that and put it together differently,” Frier said.
“Making music today is quicker, easier and cheaper. So much so that everyone’s doing it.” Frier said.
With various streaming outlets, musicians today have a much better chance of having their creations heard around the world.
“I know I could just churn out music, but I’m trying to make music that reaches people. I want to create a connection to people with my music. But I also have to play the game of numbers,” Frier said. “I read somewhere that more than 30,000 songs are released on music services per day.”
“Making music is not just about the numbers, for me. But, I do have to consider algorithms and AI when marketing my music,” Frier said.
Frier said that one song, one hit, could “set you up for life.” He points to the popularity of the song, “Who Let the Dogs Out?” and how the chorus to that song is so widely popular.
“Those guys are still making money off of that one song,” Frier said.
While Frier is marketing his current album, he is not working in the studio right now.
“I spent three years bringing this work to the public, I need to take some time for me and my family.
While Frier takes a break from playing and singing, he and his wife Brandy enjoy spending time with their 10-year-old son, Ethan.
“Ethan isn’t into music like I was when I was young, he’s into Pokémon. He’s got his own things going on,” Frier added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.