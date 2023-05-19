Girl Scouts achieve highest level of scouting

Bridging to an Adult Girl Scout is a time for young women to embrace what they have learned in Girl Scouts, honor how it will forever be a part of who they are, and step into the world as a young woman of courage, confidence, and character.
Girl Scout Troop 155091 had the honor of celebrating and witnessing Ariana Thompson and Shakeria Barrett attain this achievement. Many girls do not make it to the last level of scouting.
Both scouts were active members that participated in events with their troop and the San Jacinto Council.
“Ariana and Shakeria were not just leaders, but they were our big sisters that we, the younger Girl Scouts, looked up to over the years,” scout Keleigh Stafford said
Both scouts are graduates of Wharton High School and will head to University of Texas at San Antonio in the fall. Thompson is pursuing her degree in Music Education to one day become a band director for a school district, and Barrett is pursuing a Biology degree with hopes to become a family medicine physician.
