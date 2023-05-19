Girl Scouts achieve highest level of scouting

Pictured above from left to right is Mayra Thompson, Ariana Thompson, Shakeria Barrett and Sandra Barrett.

 Courtesy Photo

Bridging to an Adult Girl Scout is a time for young women to embrace what they have learned in Girl Scouts, honor how it will forever be a part of who they are, and step into the world as a young woman of courage, confidence, and character.

Girl Scout Troop 155091 had the honor of celebrating and witnessing Ariana Thompson and Shakeria Barrett attain this achievement. Many girls do not make it to the last level of scouting.

