Wharton teens among finalists for Boys and Girls Club Youth of Year

Two Wharton teens are among the top three vying for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston's Julius Young Youth of the Year honor.
The program celebrates club members who have distinguished themselves through academic success, leadership, hard work, and determination. The program will be held Tuesday, Feb. 22. The three finalists will have the opportunity to share their stories and at the end of the night, and one will be named the BGCGH 2022 Julius Young Youth of the Year.
Kiara E., Wharton Teen Scene
Kiara has been a member of the club for six years. She is currently a senior at Wharton High School and plans to attend Texas A&M Corpus Christi in the fall to pursue a career in marine biology. Kiara describes herself as resourceful, organized, and empathetic. As Youth of the Year, Kiara wants to mentor other youth and educate them on the issues impacting their future.
Austin J., Wharton Teen Scene
Austin has been a member of the club for 12 years. He is currently a senior at Wharton High School and plans to attend college to pursue a career in teaching. As Austin said, “Teaching has the possibility of turning the minds of great children towards the path of success.” Austin describes himself as empathetic, communicative, and confident. As Youth of the Year, Austin hopes to inspire the next generation of youth to become the future leaders in their communities.
Ashly A., Houston Texans Teen Club
Ashly has been a member of the club for more than three years. She is a senior at Heights High School and plans to attain a degree in architectural engineering to pursue a career in construction management. Ashly describes herself as passionate, open-minded, and creative. As Youth of the Year, Ashly plans to inspire other young girls to pursue careers in STEM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.