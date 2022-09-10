Wharton Cemetery gets a facelift

Wharton’s oldest cemetery, at 201 N. East Ave. and 801 Caney, was dedicated as a Texas Historic Cemetery with a marker 2002.
The oldest know burial site is dated in 1843. There are over 140 military veterans buried there, plus many descendants of the pioneer families who settled Wharton. The cemetery, also known as City Cemetery, is getting a facelift with plot owners choosing to upgrade to artificial turf. The high cost to maintain the Wharton Cemetery has motivated the volunteer base of the Wharton Cemetery Association to investigate alternatives to keep the historic cemetery up to standards as first established.
In 1866, Wharton County Commissioners appointed James Whitten to find a location for a cemetery. The site chosen was already a private graveyard, located a few blocks from the courthouse square. The original private family cemetery is distinguished from the other burials by a wrought iron fence which contains three burials in above-ground crypts. The oldest is for Barbara Betts, wife of Charles S. Betts, dated 1843. The plot is an example of that period’s tombstone message which gives insight to the deceased’s life and impact on their survivors.
The cemetery is not financially supported by the city or membership fees. Cost to maintain the cemetery (roughly $40,000 per year) is solely through private individual donations. Maintenance is primarily through a paid groundskeeper with volunteers who spend their time preserving the history of Wharton County by cleaning tombstones and finding markers buried underneath overgrown grass.
A new Adopt a Grave program is being established to encourage more organizations and individuals to participate in preserving the historic Wharton Cemetery. Volunteers through the Adopt a Grave program can choose a section or a project ranging from garden care of plantings on the grounds, clearing walkways and driveways, cleaning markers, repairing old markers, cleaning the fence, and placing flags on veterans graves on appropriate dates.
The Wharton Cemetery Association is seeking volunteers and donors to help maintain the cemetery. It encourages community residents and descendants of those buried there to take time to visit the cemetery. Anyone interested in the Adopt a Grave program or making a private donation should visit www.whartontxcemetery.org or email Wharton.cemetery@gmail.com or call 979-533-0086. The Wharton Cemetery Association is a nonprofit organization.
