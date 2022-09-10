Wharton Cemetery gets a facelift

The Kurtz plot at the Wharton Cemetery now has artificial turf, a new trend in some cemeteries.

 Submitted photo

Wharton’s oldest cemetery, at 201 N. East Ave. and 801 Caney, was dedicated as a Texas Historic Cemetery with a marker 2002.

The oldest know burial site is dated in 1843. There are over 140 military veterans buried there, plus many descendants of the pioneer families who settled Wharton. The cemetery, also known as City Cemetery, is getting a facelift with plot owners choosing to upgrade to artificial turf. The high cost to maintain the Wharton Cemetery has motivated the volunteer base of the Wharton Cemetery Association to investigate alternatives to keep the historic cemetery up to standards as first established.

