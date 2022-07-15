The 2022 Texas Pecan Growers Association held its 101st Conference and Trade Show in San Marcos last weekend.
Wharton residents John and Bertha Abraham received the top honor along with a first and third place in the State Pecan Show.
They placed first in Other Variety, third in Desirable, and won grand champion Forkert.
