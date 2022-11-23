WCJC drama department, choir team up for ‘World War II Radio Christmas’

Wharton County Junior College Drama Department students rehearse for their upcoming joint production with the WCJC Choir, “A World War II Radio Christmas.” The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Horton Foote Theatre on the Wharton campus. 

 Submitted photo

Wharton County Junior College’s choir and drama department will share the stage for the upcoming production, “A World War II Radio Christmas.” Student actors and singers will combine talents to portray of an old-fashioned radio broadcast, set in the 1940s near the close of World War II.

Scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Horton Foote Theatre in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus, “A World War II Radio Christmas” is free and open to the public.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.