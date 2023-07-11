Johnny Valdez continues to comb the sand bars of the Colorado River with a keen eye for finding treasures washed from its banks after high water events.

Valdez made a remarkable discovery on Christmas day in 2022 when he pulled what he thought was a fossilized claw from the bed of sand after the river dropped low enough to wade across.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.