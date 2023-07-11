Johnny Valdez continues to comb the sand bars of the Colorado River with a keen eye for finding treasures washed from its banks after high water events.
Valdez made a remarkable discovery on Christmas day in 2022 when he pulled what he thought was a fossilized claw from the bed of sand after the river dropped low enough to wade across.
Valdez not only finds the fossils, he researches extensively to identify them with the help of fellow fossil hunters on the internet.
“There are quite a few people in the online forums that get very excited about ‘carnivore material’,” Valdez said.
He often shares information with enthusiasts across the country and around the world.
“I have a good eye for the fossils in this area. The gold and brown colors are prominent in this area,” Valdez said.
Sharing images online he noted that fossils from Florida will usually be black or very dark colors, compared to the Colorado River bed.
Valdez’ fossil collection includes teeth, femurs, knee bones and skull pieces – recently adding an arrow-head to his finds.
“It’s not perfect, part of the tang is missing, but I hope to find more,” Valdez said.
The fossils he finds are on private land and Valdez has donated some of his finds to Wharton and El Campo museums.
“I really want children to see these pieces of history and learn about our area,” Valdez said.
He’ll share more of his discoveries as they come about.
