(Editor’s note: This is the 12th and final part in a series on the history of the Colorado River.)
Jan. 28, 1927: Howard Kenyon Dredging is now working at Colorado River Post 36, two miles below mouth of Blue Creek. Their 200-foot progress per day puts them ever closer to a sunken barge dam placed by west bank rice farmers.
Feb. 25, 1927: The Colorado River can now be termed navigable with last of the logs now gone. The Colorado is now under protection of the Rivers and Harbour Act of 1899, Section 10, which prohibits construction any type pier, wharf, bulkhead, etc. except those authorized by the Secretary of War. This also prohibits dams or any structure that would inhibit water flow.
April 1, 1927: Congressman Mansfield plans to ask for federal designation to identify the Colorado River as navigable. This would allow the Colorado to act as a feeder for the Intercoastal Canal from Matagorda to Austin. Mansfield is a member of Washington, DC’s, River and Harbour Committee. A review of awarding that status is underway.
April 22, 1927: Due to rains upstream a new log jam, aka raft, has formed across from Lane City (east bank) and Hollywood Park (west bank). This new raft is 3,500 feet long and building. Howard Kenyon Dredging is working around the clock to break it up. The current drought has created more debris to fall into the river and not brought down due to less water force in earlier months.
Oct. 21, 1927: West bank rice farmers have built a dam at mouth of Dry Creek. Howard Kenyon’s men dynamited the dam. They are now being sued by the farmers to pay for the damage brought on by dynamite. The Texas Attorney General has been asked to determine rights of the Reclamation Board, rights of Howard Kenyon Dredging Co., and right of west bank rice farmers.
Jan. 13, 1928: Markham Irrigation Co. continues to divert water into its gravity canal system. The Colorado River at lowest level in years; estimated half of current flow being taken by Markham. If this continues, work done by dredging will have been wasted. Diminished flow strength is allowing debris to build next to a new log raft. Taxpayers dollars will have been wasted if buildup continues at the current rate.
May 4, 1928: A movie has been made of the Colorado log raft work. It shows conditions prior to dredging with photos of the 1922 flood. The movie being shown in Wharton, El Campo, Glen Flora and Bay City to packed houses.
June 15, 1928: Markham Irrigation asks that all dredging in the Colorado River stop until west bank rice farmers can irrigate their crop. Markham Irrigation was told by authorities to install pumps for their west bank customers and to advise these farmers to switch to a different money crop. Markham Irrigation and west bank rice farmers plan to sue for $500,000 in damages if dredging continues.
June 7, 1929: Wharton and other low-lying areas along the Colorado River are presently flooded by the worst flood since 1913 and 1922. Old Caney Creek that meanders through the town of Wharton is filled with water, cutting off many residents from leaving their homes. The railroad grade at Mackay and the railroad grade outside Wharton on route to Eagle Lake have locations where the tracks have been pushed aside by the flood waters.
June 21, 1929: Many of the east banks along the Colorado River upstream have sloughed off and that soil taken downstream. However, with the success of the removal of The Raft, a swift flow has ensured no debris accumulates.
July 11, 1930: After five years of dredging, Howard Kenyon Dredging announces they have finished the “impossible” project. The original cost estimated for Wharton County was $112,000 for dredging and $112,000 for continued maintenance.
I want to thank the owners and business manager of the Wharton Journal-Spectator for giving me the opportunity to give insight to our Colorado River that reveals why the current project to create a levee system here may finally tame our flooding in Wharton. I appreciate the many readers who told me how much they enjoyed this series.
