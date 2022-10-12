The Wharton Cemetery Walk has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 22, from 2-5 p.m. at the old Wharton Cemetery on East Alabama St.
“My father, John McCain, and I went to every cemetery walk we could find within a couple hours’ drive,” said organizer Peggy McCain Roberts.
She said a cemetery walk “is a chance to be escorted to several grave sites to be greeted by deceased historical, local citizens of the area. No, we cannot summon up the dead. But we can have re-enactors tell a little of their story. And what better time than October to have a chance to learn a little about past Wharton citizens.”
Roberts said her father always wanted to have a cemetery walk in Wharton but it never happened during his lifetime.
“My father wanted to have a cemetery walk in this wonderful resting place where his family plot is. Unfortunately, we never were able to make it happen in his lifetime. So, in his memory, I would love to invite the people of Wharton and surrounding areas to come spend 30 minutes walking through the cemetery … to meet some of Wharton’s citizens that lived and knew my dad between 1918 up to the mid 1980s.
“We are planning on having a few golf carts for those not able to walk, but you will need to call ahead to reserve a time for the cart,” she said.
Roberts said the cemetery needs funds for maintenance.
“All we ask for this adventure into the past is a donation per person. Whatever you can afford. It will be very much appreciated,” she said.
