Working and caring for a community is all part of the job when you work in the insurance industry, but when a health crisis affects one of the long-time insurance families in East Bernard, it’s the community that begins working and caring for them.
The Beseda family has been insuring the lives and property of East Bernard residents for many years and Lonnie and Cynthia Beseda welcomed their daughter, Kelly Beseda Macha, into the business of personal and commercial insurance. Graduating from East Bernard High School in 1996, Macha was homecoming queen that year.
Macha is a perfect fit for the type of work she does - caring, well known in and around East Bernard and a driving force in helping folks stay fit and healthy. Macha is pretty popular for getting community members running – marathon running. The mother of three children, Justice and Zoey Talas, and a 7-year-old daughter named Kaz Macha, she always made time for running and united a group of runners in East Bernard to head out every morning, rain or shine.
Two years ago, in September, she realized her vision was blurred and so went to her doctor for help. Her physician found nothing wrong with her eyes but suggested she see an ophthalmologist. They too could not diagnose her vision problem.
Upon visiting with a neurologist, Macha was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme, stage four, brain cancer. One week after her diagnosis, Macha could not walk on her own. The cancer has affected the left side of her body neurologically, but the cancer does not normally spread throughout the body - though it does spread throughout the brain. The disease is treatable, but not curable.
GBM, as it is known, is a harsh diagnosis for anyone, but Macha is tough and intends to fight it all the way.
“Kelly is a fighter, for sure, and she is so motivated to beat this cancer, everyone is behind her,” Robin (Beseda) Haxhijaj said.
Haxhijaj is Kelly’s sister and a big part of the family and community that turned out to support Macha on July 30, at a fundraiser held at Riverside Hall in East Bernard.
“Kelly has a lot of followers on Facebook and she has always been a big part of the community here,” Haxhijaj said.
The gathering at the hall sold out 1,400 dinner plates, and a live and silent auction brought in more donations for her cancer treatments and expenses. One family in East Bernard gave Macha a handicap-accessible van to help her to and from treatments.
“She goes for chemo and a form of magnetic therapy as well as radiation therapy, and that takes a big toll on her,” Haxhijaj said.
The radiation therapy is full-cranial radiation and some of the side effects cause short term memory loss, among other effects. Macha’s spirit is so strong that, after therapy, when her sister asked what she wants to do with the rest of her day, Macha said, “Maybe rest a while and go for a run?” Right now she is unable to walk, let alone run, but radiation and memory problems cause her to forget that.
“She hasn’t really cried about it. She keeps saying, ‘when I get better, I’m going to help people with this cancer,’” Haxhijaj said.
Macha needs 24-hour care and relies on her adult children, Justice Talas her son and Zoey Talas her daughter, for care that her nurse can’t provide. Justice has an Edward Jones financial office in Bay City but travels back to East Bernard regularly to help with Macha’s care. Zoey is there for her as well. Macha goes to physical therapy twice a week and receives immunotherapy regularly to control the spread of GBM.
Haxhijaj says that Macha has accepted that the cancer is inoperable, due to a tumor that is located on her brain stem, but she is focused on treatment and lifestyle changes. She is often tired but her spirit is still strong.
Right now doctors tell her that the tumors are stable and that radiation and magnetic therapy have halted the spread, for now. There was new tumor growth in May.
The treatments are meant to stabilize tumor growth, and the body can only handle so much radiation and chemo before needing a rest from them.
“Kelly is always so positive. She believes she will beat this cancer, just so she can help others,” Haxhijaj said.
“The community really came together for her, and they continue to support her fight. She wants everyone to know how grateful she is for the support and love from everyone,” Haxhijaj added.
