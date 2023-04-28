A bit about Boling

Boling was established in 1900 when the New York, Texas, and Mexican Railroad built through the area.
Before the railroad’s arrival, the site was known as Floyd’s Lane and was on the trail that led to crossings on the San Bernard and Colorado rivers. Before the railroad, no major road led to from Boling to Wharton, just a trail along Caney Creek. In 1907 Boling had one school for Black students, four teachers, and an enrollment of 104; a store; a blacksmith’s shop’ and fewer than a dozen families.
Beginning in 1925, sulphur, oil, and gas were discovered at Boling Dome, and Boling became a boomtown. Its population grew from 20 in 1920 to 450 in 1930. A post office was established in 1926, with rural-route service into the 1980s. The Boling Chamber of Commerce was established in 1935. By 1944 Boling’s population had reached 800. Boling ISD was organized in 1941, incorporating schools in Iago and Newgulf, and in 1973 part of Hungerford ISD. The closure of the Texas Sulphur plant at Newgulf in December 1993 adversely affected the community, though many new homes have been built since then.
