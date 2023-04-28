A bit about Boling

This photo shows Boling High School, one of the community’s more prominent buildings.

 Submitted photo

Boling was established in 1900 when the New York, Texas, and Mexican Railroad built through the area.

Before the railroad’s arrival, the site was known as Floyd’s Lane and was on the trail that led to crossings on the San Bernard and Colorado rivers. Before the railroad, no major road led to from Boling to Wharton, just a trail along Caney Creek. In 1907 Boling had one school for Black students, four teachers, and an enrollment of 104; a store; a blacksmith’s shop’ and fewer than a dozen families.

