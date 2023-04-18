CrossFit 1710 had 19 athletes compete in the No Bull 2023 CrossFit Open.
The open is a three-week online competition held each year for athletes around the world to test their fitness. Sarah Hudgins, 61, of Wharton finished first place in the women’s 60-64 Foundations Division within the North American West Region and sixth place in the same age group and division worldwide.
CrossFit 1710 coaches finished in the top 10% of athletes within the 40-44 age group worldwide. Jason Llanes, 40, of Wharton and Jodie Hutchinson, 40, of Boling advance to online, Age Group Quarterfinals during the weekend of March 31 to April 2. Quarterfinals includes five workouts that must be performed within a limited time frame, judged, filmed, and submitted online.
The CrossFit 1710 gym is located at 1827 N. Richmond in Wharton. Llanes is the owner and head coach. Hutchinson is an assistant coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.