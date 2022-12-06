(Editor’s note: This is the sixth part in a series on the history of the Colorado River.)
Looking back at what flooding of the Colorado River created we must know what was in place: Cost and materials available; getting entities to agree on who, what, when and how to fix, replace, or remove the object of concern. Nature always wins.
July 14, 1913, a wagon loaded with feed, pulled by four mules, fell through rotten boards on the San Bernard River bridge just outside of Hungerford. The bridge separated Wharton County from Fort Bend County and neither county commissioners court members could find enough money to build a new bridge. The bridge was not constructed bank to bank, but from just above normal river’s edge to the opposite side. Bridge was underwater during floods. (Bridges and roads were not state’s responsibility until 1925. Even then it was a long wait to get paved roads and high bridges.)
To cross the San Bernard at that site entailed dropping down from high bank on a slope road set at approximately 45-degree angle, crossing on the bridge, and heading up a 45-degree angle slope to the high bank on opposite side. The term “slippery slope” probably came from this common crossing prior to bridges.
On Oct. 2, 1913, heavy rains began to fall with continued light showers until Nov. 5 when a heavy hailstorm hit most of Wharton County. Large hail beat what crops that lay in fields into the ground. Farm animals with no shelter were bruised and some killed. Roads were almost impassable due to deep mud from continued rain and debris from the hailstorm.
On Dec. 3, a telegram was sent by the Glen Flora depot agent to the depot agent in Wharton with news that water from the Colorado River was flowing three feet deep down main street. The next day the Colorado rose over the bank at Wharton and by Dec. 7 the entire town of Wharton was inundated.
Businessmen tried to move their store’s stock up out of the water flooding all the buildings in Wharton. The water supply provided by the city was contaminated and word was sent to not drink or use the water. The plant providing electricity was also down. Railroad traffic no longer in service meant no mail, no travel out or in, nor supplies to help repair flood damage.
To get any groceries that survived, small boats were used to travel and transport food to families in need. The west side of Wharton was the lowest so those who lived there suffered the most. Some families on the east side of Wharton were not flooded due to locating on some of the high banks along Caney Creek.
Food waters in Wharton County stretched 15 miles to include Hungerford and all who lived between the Colorado and San Bernard rivers. Many who lived in this area lived in small one-room, wooden houses that were swept away or collapsed. Those who had a small boat were lucky, those who did not found trees or barn roofs to cling to.
Walter Hudgins and one of his workers took a skiff to look for survivors. They used long poles to move through the water. They found numerous persons who had been without food or drinking water for over 48 hours; waiting for water to go down or be rescued from trees they shared with snakes. Others with small boats also involved in rescues answered prayers by those stranded.
Flood waters remained high for several weeks. Corn in the cribs soured and spoiled, which was a great loss to feeding any livestock that survived. Many hogs, cattle, horses, and mules were washed away or drowned – many never found. Large numbers of chickens and turkeys drowned. Christmas in 1913 was not merry.
The bridge at Glen Flora used for car/truck traffic became another of the Colorado’s trophies when flood waters eroded bridge footing on the east bank. The bridge was originally built for a railroad to connect service to west side farmers when rice was promoted by Waterhouse Irrigation still stood. This steel structure cost $17,000 with concrete footing, unlike the wooden bridge built by the county. The Santa Fe Railroad allowed county to add flooring so cars could cross by straddling the rails. Later, the rail service to west side was abandoned and the bridge given to county.
The flood water was so strong the Cane Belt railroad tracks were moved from atop the raised bed mooring. This stopped rail service between Sealy and Matagorda through Wharton County.
The 1913 flood was followed by major flooding in Wharton County in 1915, 1921, 1922, and 1925. The 1929 flood was equal to or worse than the 1913 flood. The 1935 flood created 1,500 refugees who had no home to go back to. With rail service stopped, most refugees took shelter in boxcars provided by Southern Pacific and Santa Fe. In 1936, the Colorado went outside its banks four times.
To add to that misery, the poor financial conditions the Great Depression in 1929-1939 and including World War I with World War II on the horizon, we must recognize the tenacity it took for those living along the Colorado River to go back time and time again to hold on and face the next blow by nature.
No whiners or wimps, just united neighbors helping neighbors. No welfare, no stimulus money, no tax break, no food bank delivery, no Medicare or even Social Security checks. If you needed help you looked in the mirror.
