Students from Wharton County Junior College’s Associate Degree Nursing program won top awards for presentations submitted to the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) convention, held last fall in Austin.
Elizabeth Holzhuter and Terralyn Williams presented “2020 Apocalypse: Mental Health Recovery Program in an Associate Degree Nursing Program,” which focused on ways of improving the mental health of allied health students. Meditation, relaxation, fitness activities, brain activities and musical therapy were all utilized as part of the program. The presentation received first place and $3,000.
Regina Baines conducted research on the non-traditional clinical opportunities utilized during the COVID-19 pandemic by WCJC Associate Degree Nursing students. Her presentation, titled “Achieving Differentiated Essential Competencies Through Alternative Clinical Experiences,” found that alternative clinical experiences allowed students to meet criteria needed to graduate and practice safely as a registered nurse. Her presentation received second place and $1,500.
“This is a great honor for our students, program and college as this is the national conference for associate degree nursing,” said WCJC Associate Degree Program Director Dr. Andrea Shropshire.
Shropshire credited WCJC Instructor of Associate Degree Nursing Amy Pendergraft with providing the guidance needed to help the students develop their projects.
“Mrs. Pendergraft was instrumental in assisting the students with their research, presentation and poster development,” Shropshire said.
The OADN is a California-based organization that provides continuing education resources and credits, networking, advocacy and special discounts to its members.
