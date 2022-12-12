The Boling Community Center will host a small livestock show next Saturday put on by the Lone Star Cavy Club.
What type of livestock will be shown at the show? Cavies, of course. Cavies are what most people know as guinea pigs.
Boling Bunny Farm owner Kathy Hillery has helped 4-H and FFA students in Wharton County schools get involved in the breeding and showing of rabbits and cavies, mentoring them all the way to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.
“Some kids in the FFA or 4-H don’t have the home or land that would allow them to raise large livestock for shows, so we introduce them to rabbits and cavies as a way to help them participate and earn scholarship money,” Hillery said.
Hillery fell in love with raising rabbits when she was eight or nine and worked doing chores in her neighborhood to buy them.
“When I was about 12 or 13, I had about 300-400 rabbits of my own,” Hillery said.
It became more of a passion than a hobby.
The Bunny Farm raises many of the 51 breeds of rabbit shown at livestock shows along with a variety of cavies. The scientific name for guinea pigs is Cavia porcellus, which indicates the genus Cavia and species porcellus.
Chase Austin works at the farm and is a certified expert in cavies.
“It’s about a 10-year process to become certified as a cavy judge,” Austin said, adding requirements include being a member of a cavy club for at least three years and holding a provisional license for two years, while working with eight certified judges in order to be considered for certification.
“I have to know the breed specifications for 13 recognized cavy breeds, and I’ve been doing this since I was 9-years-old,” Austin said.
He is now 33 and loves his work.
In U.S. shows, cavies are judged to standards defined by the American Cavy Breeders Association, which is designated a specialty club under the American Rabbit Breeders Association. Cavies exhibited are awarded points in categories such as type, coat, color and condition, with subcategories defining head and body shape, teeth condition and more. A judge awards points in the category which can total up to 100 points.
“I’ve gotten to judge breeds all around the U.S. and around the world,” Austin said.
He has judged cavy shows in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Australia and Canada.
At the nationals, held in Reno this year, there were more than 25,000 rabbits under review.
“I put pen to paper recently and figured out that, the young people we’ve worked with raising rabbits and cavies over the years have earned over $1 million in scholarship money,” Hillery said.
Austin said the Boling Bunny Farm is the largest rabbit breeding facility in the United States.
“Rabbits are the fastest growing FFA project, and we’ve seen cavies go from 20 entries at the Houston Livestock & Rodeo to over 150 shown last year,” Austin said.
Austin will be at the Lone Star Cavy Club show Dec. 17 at the Boling Community Center at 9839 Allen in Boling-Iago. Doors open at 8 a.m., check-in ends at 9:30 a.m. and the show begins at 10 a.m. There will be a Double Open and Youth Cavy show with judges Linda Loucks and Dale Mize. Deadline to enter the show is 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12. Instructions on how to enter can be found at lonestarcavyclub.com. Entries can be emailed to lsccentries@gmail.com.
The LSCC will hold its annual general membership meeting and elect a board of directors for 2023 at the event. There will also be drawings, a potluck lunch and a pet cavy contest.
