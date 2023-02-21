WCJC band presents James Bond movie themes

The Wharton County Junior College band will host two performances of “Bond ... James Bond” on Feb. 28 at the Horton Foote Theatre on the Wharton campus. The first show is at 3 p.m. and the second at 7 p.m. Pictured rehearsing are, from the left, Carlos Garcia of Needville, Madison Breland of El Campo, and Noah Warner of Palacios.

 Submitted photo

The Wharton County Junior College band’s first concert of the spring 2023 semester will feature music from the world’s greatest spy movies.

The “Bond … James Bond” concert is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Horton Foote Theatre in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus. There will be two performances, a matinee at 3 p.m. and an evening performance at 7 p.m. The show is free of admission and open to the public.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.