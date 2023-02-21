WCJC band presents James Bond movie themes

The Wharton County Junior College band’s first concert of the spring 2023 semester will feature music from the world’s greatest spy movies.
The “Bond … James Bond” concert is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Horton Foote Theatre in the Duson-Hansen Fine Arts Building on the Wharton campus. There will be two performances, a matinee at 3 p.m. and an evening performance at 7 p.m. The show is free of admission and open to the public.
Band Director Joe Waldrop said he opted for two performances in order to accommodate a wider audience.
“The band loves performing for our community and we feel that having two performances will provide more opportunities for those who would like to be able to attend to enjoy this music,” Waldrop said.
The concert will feature theme songs from several of the 25 James Bond movies, which began in 1962 with “Dr. No” and most recently featured the 2020 hit “No Time to Die.” Many of the films featured a theme song based upon the movie title, though Waldrop noted that several others did not follow that pattern. Waldrop said the band will play the more popular songs as listed on United States and United Kingdom Top 50 charts.
“If you are a Bond fan, I hope that you will attend one of these concerts,” he said.
