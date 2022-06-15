Funds donated by the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo in the name of a Wharton County Junior College student who passed away unexpectedly in 2022 will help six Needville High School graduates attend Wharton County Junior College.
Kane Wieghat of Needville attended WCJC from fall 2017 through spring 2019 as a dual credit student and as a high school graduate during spring and fall 2021. He was awarded a $20,000 Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Scholarship in 2019. Wieghat passed away in February of 2022 at the age of 21, leaving behind $15,000 of the scholarship. Per the wishes of Wieghat’s family, the HLS&R donated the remaining funds to the college to be awarded as scholarships for six 2022 Needville High School graduates.
WCJC’s Director of Financial Aid Leslie Kolojaco worked with Needville ISD counselors to identify the six recipients who will receive the scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year.
“The Kane Wieghat Memorial Scholarship serves as a legacy of Kane’s hard work and achievement and will greatly assist the six recipients on their path to success,” Kolojaco said.
