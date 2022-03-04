(Part of a series.)
Events outside school also impact how school operates.
On July 16, 1915, federal bank examiners closed the doors of Wharton National Bank. B.R. Taylor resigned as cashier. All city, county, and school bond accounts were with the bank and it was feared all was lost. U.S. Marshall arrested H.J. Bolton and B.R. Taylor for embezzlement and misappropriation of funds. Wharton County suffered 30-35% crop and cattle losses from a hurricane in August.
The 1915-16 term had 715 white students, 164 boys and 156 girls, 199 Black students, 199 boys and 196 girls. There were 11 Hispanic students, gender not listed.
Wharton County Common, ages 7-17, had 6,030 students; 3,426 white and 2,604 Black. ECISD had 550, EBISD had 178, and LISD had 155. The total scholastic census was 3,426 white and 2,604 Black.
A February freeze killed the potato crop. The sugar cane mill shut down and was sold and shipped to Cuba. There were many complaints of cattle thefts. No cash customers caused stores to declare bankruptcy. In March 1916, Wharton County acquired 266 acres to create a haven for paupers to be known as Poor Farm. The county provided coffins for pauper burials. Mr. and Mrs. Foote became the proud parents of son Horton Jr.
In March 21, the non-payment of school taxes has trustees considering closing school early. The Mothers Club offered to donate the amount needed for one month to keep school open.
In the April 3 trustee election, six candidates vied for three positions. Outlar, Norton, and Rugeley beat out Wilson, Shannon, and Wm. Stafford. A heavy freeze on April 9 killed or damaged corn and cotton crops.
High numbers of kids with whooping cough may delay opening day for school; measles become widespread with 29 cases; a 4-year-old died from polio. WISD Enrollment: 1st 33, 2nd 37, 3rd 37, 4th 36, 5th 21, 6th 25, 7th 23, 8th 29, 9th 16, 10th 8, 11th 11; there is a low number for 9-11 grades due to male dropouts. May 1917 grads: two boys and seven girls.
For the 1916-17 term, J.M. Hodges was hired as superintendent for $125 month for nine months. P.M. Kenly was the principal. The district increased to 56 square miles with the consolidation of some rural schools. The school was fully funded for eight months.
August: Tuition for high school transfer students $5; non-transfer Primary $1.50, Intermediate $2, High school $3. If pupil not 7 by 9/1 will be charged $1.50 mo until 7th birthday.
To understand how WISD failures over the years were turned around, you need to know background of J M Hodges. The Sam Houston High School should have been named John Milton Hodges High School. J M Hodges truly a Man For All Seasons and reason WISD able to meet education standards needed for youth of Wharton to acquire enough credits to attend any college or university of their choice without taking a entry exam.
J M Hodges born January 1887, began teaching age 17 and would spend the next 58 years as a self-motivated force in education. He obtained degrees and additional training for these 58 years beginning at University of Missouri, George Peabody College, adding University of Texas, Sam Houston State Teachers College, Southwest Texas State College.
He was principal of Gonzales high school for 6 years; Wharton ISD superintendent 6 years [1916-1923 terms]; Tyler ISD president then superintendent before being hired as 1st Dean for newly created Tyler Jr College 1927-1946. 1946 Hodges hired by newly created WCJC where he served as 1st president 1946-1962. His first office as president of WCJC was temporary quarters in Stephen F Austin Elementary on Abell St. Hodges planned to retire in 1963 but died October 29, 1962 age 75 and buried in Wharton’s Evergreen Cemetery. During his term as president of WCJC, the library built in 1958 was named for him to honor his dedication to making WCJC a dynamic sought-after Jr College.
School not only agency with unpaid taxes; City of Wharton cuts all city officials’ salaries to $10 per month; non-essential jobs abolished. County tax office puts up numerous properties for Sheriff’s sale to acquire county back taxes. Those with money battle each other in buying this acreage.
November 1, 1916: WISD files suit against B R Taylor; includes C D Kemp, G H Harrison, A M Smith as sureties of school bonds. Nationwide push for women to get right to vote and prohibition of all liquor sales. Election for Wharton County to be “dry” or “wet” results: For 954 Against 1,496 keeping Prohibition in county; all bars and beer joints remain closed. War continues to rage in Europe since July 1914; US ignoring pleas to send help. April 1917, US declares war against Germany; sending men and supplies creating term “World War”. Loaf of bread 8 cents, eggs 35 cents doz, coffee 30 cents lb, milk 17 cents half gallon, gasoline 20 cents gal [making milk more expensive than gasoline]. War in Europe begins USA inflation period lasting to 1929.
