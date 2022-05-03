Snow to get $20,000 Go Texan scholarship

Wharton High School senior Baylee Snow, daughter of Matthew and Nicole Hammond, has been selected for the $20,000 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Go Texan Scholarship.
She is a member of Wharton FFA as well as River Road 4-H. Snow has participated in stock shows since she was 5 years old. It wasn’t until her senior year that she took a Red Brahman to major shows, where she placed third at HLSR. Over the years, Snow has shown market lambs, swine, steers, and heifers.
Snow has been a member of the National Honor Society for three years and is ranked sixth in her class at WHS. Snow has been accepted to Texas A&M University – Kingsville Honors College, where she was awarded a $4,000 Academic Merit Scholarship. She will pursue her Bachelor’s Degree in biomedical science starting this fall. Snow will receive the $20,000 HLSR scholarship on June 11 at the HLSR Scholarship Celebration.
